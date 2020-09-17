Matrix 4 could look different from the original trilogy, hints Neil Patrick Harris

Besides its bullet time-heavy, slow-motion action scenes, The Matrix trilogy is perhaps best known for its distinct look, from the sterile office buildings, to the grim oppressive sci-fi overtones once unplugged. That could be about to change according to Neil Patrick Harris, who is set to appear in the 2022 release.

Appearing on Sirius XM’s Jess Cagle Show (H/T The Hollywood Reporter), Neil Patrick Harris remarked on working with director Lana Wachowski, “I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing."

While that doesn’t tell us too much in terms of what to expect – indeed, much of Matrix 4’s current appeal is in its mystery – it’s interesting to note that there appears to be a distinct enough departure from her prior works in terms of look for Neil Patrick Harris to comment on them.

Elsewhere, The Matrix 4 is going to be a little more predictable – at least in terms of scope and technique. Patrick Harris describes it as “ambitious” while also confirming that wires are in play for the actors, so perhaps expect more of The Matrix’s gravity-defying fights and action sequences.

If you’ve not caught up on The Matrix 4 then, well, you’ve missed a lot: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. Jada Pinkett Smith is also back as Niobe, while Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith eventually dropped out of the cast due to scheduling conflicts. Among the newcomers are, of course, Neil Patrick Harris, Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick.

Matrix 4 is set for release on April 1, 2022.

It wasn't quite The One, but find out where The Matrix lands on our list of the best sci-fi movies ever made.