Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s latest WW2 drama takes to the skies in first star-studded Masters of the Air trailer

Meet the Bloody Hundredth. The pilots of the 100th Bomb Group are the focus of Masters of the Air, the new World War 2 drama from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman – the minds who brought the acclaimed Band of Brothers and The Pacific to life.

Starring the likes of Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa, the first trailer for Masters of the Air certainly seems cut from the same cloth as Band of Brothers: it’s devastating and thrilling in equal measure, while recounting the untold story of those who sacrificed everything to win the war.

As per Apple, the nine-part series – debuting on January 26 – "follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the 'Bloody Hundredth') as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen, and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air."

It continues, "Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air.Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

If the producers and those in front of the camera weren’t enough to get you excited, those behind the cameras just might. Captain Marvel’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, No Time to Die and True Detective’s Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees (Mudbound), and HBO veteran Tim Van Patten are all on directing duties.

All told, this should be flying to the top of 2024’s most-anticipated list for many. If it’s half the show as Spielberg and Hanks’ previous producing efforts, we could be looking at one of next year’s best series.

For more, check out the best Apple TV Plus shows and all the new TV shows you have to look forward to in the next 12 months.