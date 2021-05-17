Mass Effect Legendary Edition apparently performs best on Xbox Series X

Mass Effect Legendary Edition appears to run best on the Xbox Series X, according to a new analysis.

The analysis comes from the excellent Digital Foundry, which breaks down the opening hours of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition remastered trilogy in great detail, across PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The outlet finds that it's the Xbox Series X which generally emerges as the best place to play the trilogy, as it consistently maintains that 60 frames per second balance in 4K visuals.

As for the PS5, Sony's next-gen console gets some pretty solid visuals and frame rate performance on the remastered Mass Effect trilogy. However, when choosing the output option which prioritizes 4K visuals, you're going to see more frame rate dips on the PS5 than you would on the Xbox Series X in the same mode.

Earlier this month, developer BioWare announced that the Mass Effect Legendary Edition package would boast a 120FPS mode exclusively for the Xbox Series X. Digital Foundry finds that this isn't quite up to scratch, however, as the performance over the opening few hours can generally fluctuate between 100 and 80 frames, especially when you're in the heat of battle.

As for the Xbox Series S, you're going to encounter some occasional performance issues if you choose the graphics mode while playing the remastered trilogy. Digital Foundry finds that while the weaker Xbox console can generally hit 30FPS pretty consistently, it does struggle in areas where you're fighting multiple foes with snazzy visual effects popping off across the screen.

The remastered Mass Effect trilogy is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, so you can get to saving the galaxy with Shepard and company across all platforms. For our breakdown of BioWare's remastered package, you can head over to our Mass Effect Legendary Edition review-in-progress for more.

