Marvel's Spider-Man 2 teams up with pop stars, racecar drivers, and footballers for Peter and Miles' post-launch suits

Insomniac Games has already boasted about the wide collection of suits available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But launch is just the beginning for Peter and Miles’ fashion tour, as several post-launch cosmetics are coming from an unlikely source.

Artist and fashion designer Colm Dillane (otherwise known as KidSuper) recently announced that he’s working on some post-launch suits coming to the open-world superhero romp. Dillane’s streetwear brand (also called KidSuper) is actually based in Miles’ ends, Brooklyn, making this collaboration somewhat of a homecoming.

That’s not all, though, since KidSuper is also recruiting other outside-the-box celebrities to join the crossover. Dillane is teaming up with pop star Rina Sawayama, racing star Lando Norris, and football star Vinicius Junior to design suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

#ad Super excited to be teaming up with @PlayStation @rinasawayama @vinijr @landonorris to bring you custom designed Spidey-Suits that will be available in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 post-launch! A lot more to come so stayed tuned!! #SpiderMan2PS5 #BeGreaterTogether pic.twitter.com/P1Kg4aIjCxOctober 12, 2023 See more

The collaboration might seem a little random in video game circles. But who knows? Maybe it’ll result in some unique fits. In the announcement video posted to Twitter, Vinicius Junior can be heard championing a suit with his home country’s colors - Brazil’s yellow, blue, and green combo - so that’s one possible clue. In fairness, a suit channeling one of Sawayama’s denim cowgirl fits could go pretty hard. We’ll just need to “stay tuned” in the meantime.

KidSuper didn't clarify when the suits would be available or whether they'd come as paid DLC, as part of an expansion, or simply a free update. But we can still fawn over the already-revealed Spidey suits, from a callback to Sam Raimi’s films to a Moon Knight skin that contains some wild comic book history. Beware though: some suits - and multiple boss battles - have begun to leak all over the (inter)web.

Check out the best Spider-Man games to ease the wait.