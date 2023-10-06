Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a Moon Knight skin with some wild history

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are loving new looks at both the Moon and Shadow Spidey suits, but it's the former that has some interesting history.

While Insomniac previously announced both skins would be in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 earlier this year, we now have our best look at both new outfits. You can see the Moon suit for Peter Parker in the first screenshot below, and the sinister Shadow Spidey suit for Miles Morales in the second screenshot.

We've got to admit, both these skins look super slick. The Moon suit looks pretty dissimilar to the design of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight from the Disney Plus TV series earlier this year, which probably isn't by accident. The Shadow suit, meanwhile, looks like it gives Miles Morales a weird sort of nozzle for his nose, but it's still a pretty cool outfit.

It turns out the Moon suit is from a truly wild moment in the Marvel comics. If you haven't read Infinity War, you might not know that several heroes get blended into each other in one big moment. Although it's a passing moment and nothing more, Spider-Man and Moon Knight get meshed together, and the Moon suit we're seeing here is sort of the result of that weird combination.

"They look really cool! Man 15 days feel like an eternity... can't wait to get my hands on this game lmao," reads the top comment under the Reddit post. Another commenter reminds them that PC players will probably be waiting another four years for their turn on the sequel. Personally, we're hoping the PC crowd won't have to wait that long for the inevitable port.

Both of these skins are included in the Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so you know what to do if you want both these skins. Insomniac's sequel finally launches later this month on October 20, exclusively for PS5.

Be warned that potential Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spoilers are doing the rounds online, just ahead of release.