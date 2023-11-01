Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swing comparison shows just how much faster you can travel through New York City

This Marvel's Spider-Man 2 swing comparison video has made fans realize just how much more nimble Peter and Miles are in the sequel.

Twitter user @NewSalvage has shared a video of Insomniac's new Spider-Man game, which shows how much better Peter Parker has got at swinging between games. The side-by-side comparison features a clip of Spider-Man gliding across New York City in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, and it's pretty obvious that improvements have been made to the game's swinging mechanic.

As you can see from the video below, swinging has become much faster and more streamlined in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Somehow, the sequel's improved swing feels so much more exhilarating and gets the superhero from one side of town to the other much quicker than it did previously. It's not revealed what setting the adjustable swing assist is on, but we're not surprised that some players are having hilarious teething issues with the new mechanic.

The speed in this game is INSANE! I can’t go back! #SpiderMan2 pic.twitter.com/YHZOKnPQlwOctober 31, 2023 See more

Fans of Insomniac's Spidey series have said it now feels "awkward" to go back to Marvel's Spider-Man and even Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (which was released in 2020) after completing and getting used to Marvel's Spider-Man 2's new features. "[Miles Morales] feels ALMOST there, but that first game is stiff as a board lol," one Twitter user said in response to the video. Others can't believe that the first game was ever as slow as the video shows: "Jesus Christ, it looks like you're moving in slow motion in the first game. No way it's that different."

This isn't the first time fans have been impressed with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Shortly after the game's release, fans were quick to point out how bizarrely detailed New York City's rats now are in the sequel . Despite the fact the little critters just scurry along the floor, the creature's model features photo-realistic fur, whiskers, and even claws. As pointed out by other players though, there is actually a reason for this, and it's related to the Spider-Man 2 spider bots .