Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets 'T' rating for words like "ass"

By Hirun Cryer
published

Oh and there's also "prick"

Miles Morales in his spidey-suit
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been rated for launch, and it features horrifying language like "ass" and "prick."

Earlier today on June 15, Gematsu noted on Twitter that the ESRB had rated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for launch in North America, bestowing upon it a 'T' for Teen rating. The rating is chiefly down to "Blood, Drug Reference, Mild Language," and violence according to the ESRB's website.

"Some enemies use pistols and/or machine guns during combat; gunshots sometimes result in small splashes of blood," the rating further reads. Small splashes of blood? Surely not! A character is also "choked to death," according to the ESRB, but we can't really see Peter or Miles doing the choking, personally.

There's also a "a dead body turned over," and "blood drops on a leaf," the latter of which sounds like a weird arthouse film. "The words “pr*ck” and “a*s” appear in the game," the ESRB rating concludes, and it doesn't take a linguistic genius to figure out the terrible language here.

Considering Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features the monstrous Venom, we're honestly a little surprised there isn't a little more blood highlighted in the ESRB's rating. Maybe Peter and Miles will just be that good at putting Venom on a leash and preventing him from consuming people.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally launches later this year on October 20, exclusively for the PS5. Some fans think Spider-Man 2 could be dabbling in the multiverse, what with its many, many characters, but we'll have to wait until launch to find out whether we're getting Spider-Ham or someone a little more serious.

