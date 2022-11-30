Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date and unlock time

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date sees the game launches on December 2, with a midnight release in your region. The game is also available to pre-download on Xbox Series X and PS5, so you can hop straight into strategic, card-slinging, superhero battles as soon as time ticks over to December 2 wherever you are.

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you’ll primarily take on the role of the Hunter – a unique, magical hero that you can fully customize – but you’ll bring along some iconic heroes from the Marvel universe to command in the battle against Lilith, the Mother of Demons. If that sounds fun, here's what you need to know about the Midnight Suns release date and time, and how you can pre-load it.

(Image credit: Firaxis Games / Marvel)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches on December 2 at midnight in your region, according to our findings on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores. If you live in a region that spans multiple time zones, such as the US, it’s likely that Midnight Suns will release at midnight in just one time zone, so you’ll have to do some converting, although this has not been officially confirmed by Firaxis or 2K yet. The Midnight Suns unlock times in the US are 9pm PST/11pm CST on December 1, and 12am EST on December 2.