Marvel's Avengers' Spider-Man will arrive with his own cut-scenes and story mission

As reported by MP1st (thanks, TheGamer), Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that when Spider-Man finally makes an appearance in Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation consoles later this year, he will be accompanied by his own story mission and unique cut-scenes.

Confirmation came via the game's Discord server and a response from Crystal Dynamics' Dan Matlack, who responded to a question from a fan, saying: "Spider-Man is what we call an 'event' so he will have cutscenes and a story for sure".

It had all gone a bit quiet on the Spidey front lately – a shame, given he was announced before the game even launched this time last year – but a new development roadmap released earlier this month finally brought the news Spider-Man fans were looking for: the web-slinging superhero will be swinging onto PlayStation consoles in fall/winter later this year .

There's much more to look forward to outside of Spider-Man, by the way, including a complete overhaul in how we gather resources and upgrades to our gear, too. There'll also be an increase to the power level cap, as well as a selection of new cosmetics.

If you're eagerly awaiting the arrival of Spider-Man, don't forget that there's already been a heap of new content rolled out in Marvel's Avengers of late, including the arrival of DLC in War for Wakanda, which bring us the iconic Black Panther, who's been hotly anticipated for the game ever since he was first announced last year.

"The big question is, does the War For Wakanda do enough to fix Marvel's Avengers (many) problems?" we ask in our full War for Wakanda preview "Having played less than half of the new mission, it's honestly hard to say. When fending off waves of enemies as you attempt to defend some Vibranium, the mashy monotony of old certainly begins to creep back in. Yet with vastly improved combat, a brilliantly cast Wakandan king, and a bold new setting, there's more than enough to this free expansion to warrant donning the suit and cowl."

