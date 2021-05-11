Marvel recruits Klaus Janson for "the biggest Marauders story yet"

Klaus Janson has signed on to illustrate a portion of Marvel Comics' Marauders #22, part of the publisher's X-Men line.

Janson will be joining series writer Gerry Duggan and artist Matteo Lolli, in what will be the series first issue post-'Hellfire Gala.'

(Image credit: Russell Dauterman (Marvel Comics))

"THE PAST CAN STILL BURN YOU!" reads Marvel's description for Marauders #22. "The Hellfire Gala may be over, but the flames of Hellfire past come licking at the heels of the Inner Circle…"

Duggan previously vague-tweeted about Janson's involvement in Marauders #22 , calling him "one of the best artists EVER" and "a personal hero." The writer has since called Marauders #22 "the biggest Marauders story yet."

Klaus Janson is a celebrated comic book artist, particularly for his skill in finishing and inking. He became well known for his long collaboration with Frank Miller, which began in Daredevil, continued to Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, and has kept up all the way into recent years with The Dark Knight III: The Master Race.

While Janson has worked on virtually every major Big Two superhero title, he's done relatively few Marvel mutant titles - a few issues of Wolverine, a few issues of Gambit, and some one-off X-Men issues such as X-Men: Legacy #208 and X-Men Chronicles #1.

Marvel Comics' talent scout turned editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski is said to have been instrumental in getting Janson onboard to draw a portion of Marauders #22.

Besides Marauders #22, Janson is working on the second volume of his creator-owned series with Pablo Raimondo, Sacred Creatures.

Marauders #22 goes on sale on July 22, just two weeks after Duggan relaunches the X-Men title with Pepe Larraz.

