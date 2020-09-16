Marvel honors X-Men legend Chris Claremont in December

X-fans are in for one hell of a holiday gift egendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont will return to Marvel's merry mutants this December with a one-shot that celebrates his long career with the X-Men.

The one-shot's story focuses on Claremont's co-creation Dani Moonstar of the New Mutants as she embarks on an adventure that will take her to a variety of locations and situations, depicted by numerous artists including Brett Booth and Claremont's longtime New Mutants artist Bill Sienkiwicz.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In the Chris Claremont Anniversary Special, the acclaimed writer returns to the world of the X-Men with a brand-new story," reads Marvel's official description of the one-shot. "Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King - joining forces with other characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont!"

"In this extra-sized milestone issue, Claremont will team up with a host of iconic artists including Brett Booth and reunite with his classic New Mutants collaborator, Bill Sienkiewicz."

"Uncanny X-Men was where it all began for me as a young fan, and it's an honor for everyone here at Marvel to celebrate Chris Claremont's 50th Anniversary as a writer with us!" editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski states in the one-shot's announcement.

"In this special, Chris masterfully weaves an all-new story that takes us down memory lane and revisits many of the fan-favorite characters he's helped create over the years, re-teaming him with some of the classic artists he's collaborated with. With a few surprises along the way!"

