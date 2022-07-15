Ms. Marvel actor confirms how far Marvel go to stop spoilers – by planting fake leaks

Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani has revealed the lengths Marvel Studios will go to throw fans off the spoiler scent.

During her AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the Marvel Studios subreddit (opens in new tab), Vellani confirmed that an infamous Avengers: Endgame ‘leak’ showing BARF technology – the holographic tech later retconned into being created by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck – was purposely planted by Marvel.

"I did leave the [Marvel Studios Spoilers] subreddit for two years during Infinity War/ Endgame once I saw that BARF case set photo leak which turned out to be a total misdirection from marvel security," Vellani wrote. "They literally planted that! And I now have so much respect for Marvel’s security team." You can see the original leak below.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to going all-out to protect its secrets, from closely guarded scripts to shepherding its cast around in giant cloaks. This is a new one, however – and makes us question everything.

One thing that wasn’t leaked was the recent reveal that Ms. Marvel is now officially the MCU’s first mutant – and Marvel took similar precautions to ensure the secret didn’t slip out.

"They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani told Marvel’s official website (opens in new tab). "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out."

Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more from the MCU’s (official, not-fake) future, be sure to check out our guides to Marvel Phase 4 and new Marvel TV shows.