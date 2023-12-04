Marvel declares Miles Morales' official arch-enemy to be Rabble

Miles Morales: Spider-Man publishes its landmark 300th issue in March, and Marvel is celebrating by naming Rabble as this Spider-Man's arch-enemy.

The celebratory issue (which is also #18 of the current run) will see the villain attempt to take revenge on Miles in the aftermath of the current Gang War crossover. Meanwhile, the Superhero Restraint Unit - better known as the Cape-Killers - is also coming for the Wall-Crawler. Luckily, Miles has some super-support in the form of Prowler and Ms. Marvel.

The special issue, which is written by the series' regular scribe Cody Ziglar, will be drawn by a host of different artists including Federico Vicentini, Sara Pichelli, Juann Cabal, and David Marquez, with more artists still to be confirmed.

You can check out Vicentini's main cover and a David Marquez variant in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Rabble is Raneem Rashad, a tech genius with an army of drones who developed a seething hatred of Miles Morales when she was passed over for a place at the Brooklyn Visions Academy in favor of him. It sounds like she's about to step up her attacks...

"To be completely honest it's very surreal to be able to write Miles' 300th issue," said Cody Ziglar of the celebratory issue. "This is a character I've been following and rooting for for almost 12 years now. There's so much crammed into this issue and I'm forever grateful that I have been trusted to continue to carry the torch for Miles after Bendis and Ahmed."

"Miles Morales is in for the fight of his life! Rabble has stepped from the shadows of "Gang War" for a rematch, and she's sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn's wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble's out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man's life. Don't miss this thrilling story by sensational lineup of Spider-Creators with fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and REVELATIONS that will send your Spider-Senses reeling!"

Miles Morales: Spider-Man is published by Marvel on March 27, 2024.

