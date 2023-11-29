Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani to co-write new Mutant Menace limited series which will send Kamala on "her most dangerous ride yet"

The fourth and final issue of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant hits comic stores today, but Kamala Khan's adventures aren't over just yet. A newly-announced follow up series, Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace, is set to cement her place as a part of the X-Men as she embarks on a dangerous new mission.

As with the first series, Mutant Menace is written by Ms. Marvel actor Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada. The pair are joined for this arc, which starts in March, by artist Scott Godlewski.

Mutant Menace will take Kamala back to Jersey City, where she must confront new threats related to the Fall of X, all while dealing with the pressures that have come from being outed as a mutant. Marvel is also hinting that Kamala will cross paths with several famous X-Men, and face-off against various familiar foes.

Check out Carlos Gómez's cover for the first issue below.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," said co-writer Sabir Pirzada. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"HATED AND FEARED! Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she's about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero - there's no way her community would turn on her just because she's a mutant, right? …Right??"

Sounds like poor old Kamala is in for a bit of a shock... You can find out how it all pans out when Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 launches on March 6, 2024.

