There’s one comic book movie that Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani refuses to watch

Iman Vellani is Ms. Marvel but, as you may know, she’s also a comic book super-fan. Vellani can be found frequently dishing on her reading lists, offering up MCU opinions and, now, proving she’s aligned with the internet by dunking on a much-maligned X-Men movie.

Spoilers for The Marvels follow. You have been warned!

On the topic of Beast’s arrival as part of The Marvels post-credits, Vellani was asked by New Rockstars if she has any theories on which X-Men universe Teyonah Parris’ Photon rocked up in.

"Any X-Men universe is fine – that’s not true! I still refuse to watch Dark Phoenix," Vellani joked.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, largely considered to be one of the worst comic book movies of the 21st Century, was released in 2019 and grossed $250 million at the box office. While it received a mixed response from fans, it’s currently sitting at a 22% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"They were flexing on us with that CGI," Vellani added about Kelsey Grammer’s Beast look.

Vellani had previously addressed an uber-nerdy point of contention she’s had with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on the number designation of the MCU’s Earth.

"I’m trying not to give him a hard time right now until I get [Ms. Marvel] season 2, and then maybe I'll email him another 72 questions," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Yeah, I'm taking it easy. If he says the MCU is [Earth-] 616, I’ll let him believe that."

