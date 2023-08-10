Alpha Flight face their toughest foes yet: each other

Alpha Flight is back with a five issue series starting next week.

The new book, written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Scott Godlewski, features the classic roster of the Canadian superteam - but there's a twist. With the Canadian government having sided with anti-mutant organisation Orchis, Alpha Flight has effectively split into two opposing sides.

Working with the government and Department H to clean up the so-called "mutant menace" are Guardian, Puck, Shaman, and Snowbird. Facing off against them will be their former friends and allies, Northstar, Aurora, Fang and Nemesis.

You can check out an exclusive three-page preview of the first issue in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's preview text for the new issue reads:

"SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?! GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora’s beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?"

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The new book is spinning out of the explosive events of the ongoing Fall of X saga, which has lit a fire underneath all of the X-Men-related books, seemingly wiping out vast swathes of the mutant population, leaving Professor X utterly bereft and resurrecting the recently deceased Ms. Marvel as a mutant. It's been a lot. And now the members of Alpha Flight will all have to decide just whose side they're on...

Alpha Flight #1 is published by Marvel Comics on August 16.

