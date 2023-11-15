Spider-Boy goes head-to-head with Miles Morales this February

By George Marston
published

Bailey Briggs meets Miles Morales in Spider-Boy #4

Spider-Boy #4 cover art by Humberto Ramos
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Spider-Boy has strange origins as a human-spider hybrid created by the sinister Madame Monstrosity, and now his hidden monstrous nature seems to be catching up to him in February's Spider-Boy #4 from writer Dan Slott and artists Paco Medina and Ty Templeton, which guest stars Miles Morales as seen on the just revealed cover of the issue by artist Humberto Ramos, seen below.

Spider-Boy #4 hinges on the new nickname given to Bailey Briggs/Spider-Boy, which is, somewhat tragically, "Boy-Spider." That moniker calls to mind the story of Man-Spider, a classic arc from the '90s Spider-Man: The Animated Series in which Peter Parker is mutated into a mostly spider-y monster hybrid.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Boy-Spider situation will also rope in another young spider-hero, Miles Morales (who is also about to star in a new team-up ongoing series with his fellow Spider-Man, Peter Parker), who will do his best to round up Spider-Boy and get to the bottom of his plight.

"We've seen Spider-Boy 'monster out' before...but who’s to say that’s not his true form? Maybe he’s more spider than boy and it’s 'Bailey Briggs' that's really his disguise?" reads Marvel's official solicitation text for Spider-Boy #4. "Join special guest star Miles Morales as he tracks down the terror that everyone’s now calling...the Boy-Spider!"

Spider-Boy has slightly different powers from Spider-Man, including a kind of inverted Spider-Sense that gives him insight into other peoples' fates. He also doesn't shoot webs, but he does have a special venom bite thanks to his hybrid human/spider nature.

Spider-Boy #4 goes on sale February 14.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)