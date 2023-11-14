Peter Parker and Miles Morales get a new team-up title from the creator of the Spectacular Spider-Man cartoon

After years of working together, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the two Spider-Men of the mainstream Marvel Universe, are finally teaming up in their own shared ongoing series titled Spectacular Spider-Men. What's more, that title is no coincidence. Not only is Spectacular Spider-Man a classic Spidey title from Marvel history, the new Spectacular Spider-Men will be written by Greg Weisman, one of the writers and creators of the fan-favorite Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

Along with classic Spider-Man artist Humberto Ramos, Weisman will bring Peter and Miles together for a new adventure that seems to share some DNA with the team-up action of the hit video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2. In the case of Spectacular Spider-Men, Miles and Peter's new adventure begins with a battle against the Jackal, the mad scientist villain who once cloned Spider-Man.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I'm so thrilled to be writing Spidey again, and the fact that I get to write both Spideys, together, makes the gig doubly sweet. It's fun for me, because in this book, I see the younger Miles trying really hard to show his maturity to his mentor Peter, while the older Pete feels free to let out his inner 16-year-old with Miles," explains Weisman.

So there's a bit of role reversal to the normal mentor-protege relationship than one might expect to see. But I think both Pete and Miles still feel very true to character. And when things get serious, so do our boys (quippage notwithstanding)," he continues. "What we're seeing here is the evolution from mentor and protege to them simply being good friends. And that change of status (in process, as it is) really interests me as a writer. Oh, and Humberto's art is so damn gorgeous.”

Speaking of Humberto Ramos, he's drawn dozens if not hundreds of issues of Spider-Man thanks in large part to his long running partnership with Dan Slott on the main Amazing Spider-Man title over the course of almost a decade.

"From a very young age, my goal was to draw Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, and now that it has become a recurring reality in my life, I enjoy every occasion in which I am called to do so, or as I like to say ‘come back home,’ and I could not ask for a better way to do that than alongside Greg Weisman who gave us the greatest Spider-Man TV series!" Ramos says in a statement. "Not only that, but in this book I not only have the joy of drawing not one but two Spider-Mans. Drawing Peter's adventures was exciting enough, I can only imagine how it will be drawing both Peter and Miles’ adventures! I love my job!"

Spectacular Spider-Men #1 goes on sale January 17.

Stay up to date with all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.