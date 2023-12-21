X-Men, Spider-Man, Captain America and all of Marvel's March 2024 solicitations revealed

The third of the new Ultimate Universe books drops in March, with writer/artist Peach Momoko's hotly-anticipated Ultimate X-Men putting a whole new spin on Marvel's mutants. It looks fantastic and is backed up by new issues of both Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate Spider-Man.

Back on Earth-616, new alliances are being forged. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are finally getting their own team book, The Spectacular Spider-Men, while Mary Jane Watson is joining forces with Felicia Hardy for an action-packed limited series, Jackpot and Black Cat. Meanwhile Web of Spider-Man promises to set up the next year's worth of Spidey stories and Ms. Marvel continues in her new life as a mutant with the start of a new arc from writers Iman Vellani and Sabir Pirzada, and artist Scott Godlewski.

Finally for now, March is also the month of Free Comic Book Day, and Marvel have revealed the details of 2024's offerings. You'll be able to pick up special new comics for Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe, Blood Hunt/X-Men, Spidey & His Amazing Friends, Marvel's Voices, and Star Wars in all participating retailers. FCBD is taking place on Saturday May 4, so pop it in your diaries now!

Upcoming Marvel Comics Marvel 2024: Spotlight

Editor's Note Editor's Note Will Salmon Comics Editor I'm writing this note just before shutting down my laptop for the holidays. In Marvel solicitations land, however, it's almost Free Comic Book Day 2024. What is time? When are comics? And where have all my mince pies gone?

This month I'm super excited about Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men, which is hands down one of the most handsome comics I've seen in a long, long time. I'm also very much looking forward to seeing Black Widow and Hawkeye team up once more in their own new book.

But my big pick this month is perhaps a little unexpected... I first saw Aliens when I was maybe 12 and clearly remember the shock of finding out that company man Carter Burke was - gasp! - a wrong 'un (what can I say, I was naive). Paul Reiser's portrayal of the duplicitous little suit remains weirdly likeable, so I'm delighted to see him get a second shot at life in Aliens: What If?... #1, which takes place in a world where he didn't die on LV-426. Will he change his ways and become a better man after staring death in the face? Probably not, but it'll be fun to find out what he does next, especially with Reiser himself involved in the comic's creation.

Thanks for reading Newsarama in 2023 - we can't wait to see you again in the new year.

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C)

ARMOR VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

ARMOR VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Visionary creator PEACH MOMOKO (DEMON DAYS, STAR WARS) creates a new generation of X-Men for an all-new universe!

Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them…Meet Armor, Maystorm and a group of new Ultimate X-Men the likes of which you’ve never seen before!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #2

(Image credit: Marvel)

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY BOSSLOGIC

VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAKANDA BANGS THE DRUMS OF WAR!

• After Moon Knight’s forces attack the stronghold of Wakanda, T’Challa can no longer resist Shuri and the Dora Milaje’s calls to action.

• Grieving and enraged, Black Panther demands to know who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy…and the source shocks him to his core.

• And a prophecy about T’Challa threatens to upend the war and all of Wakandan life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3

(Image credit: Marvel)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

THE PARKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

PETER PARKER’S NEW LIFE GETS EVEN MORE COMPLICATED…

• Spider-Man sizes up the new hero Green Goblin!

• As they team up to fight a new super villain, secrets about the corporations running North America are revealed…

• And you’ll never guess who discovers Spider-Man’s secret identity!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

GREG WEISMAN (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER A BY TBA • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER B BY TBA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The stars of two of Marvel’s biggest series come together in their first ongoing series ever!

That’s right, Peter Parker and Miles Morales are going to team up on the regular, comparing notes and using said notes to take on some of their most dangerous bad guys. This duo is better than dynamic, amazing, sensational, superior…they’re SPECTACULAR! And with GREG WEISMAN, writer of the fan-favorite animated Spectacular Spider-Man series, returning to Spidey along with Spider-Legend HUMBERTO RAMOS, you know it’s going to be epic.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620746600111

JACKPOT AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

CELESTE BRONFMAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

JACKPOT VARIANT COVER BY ARIEL DIAZ • JACKPOT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARIEL DIAZ

BLACK CAT MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

BLACK CAT MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ

LUCK BE THE LADIES!

The most exciting new hero in the Marvel U, JACKPOT, A.K.A. Mary Jane Watson, gets her first action-packed limited series as a super hero alongside the other best female character in comics, BLACK CAT! When someone blackmails Black Cat into a public and blatant crime spree, Jackpot comes to her aid! What classic Spider-Villain is behind the blackmail?! Someone with history with at least one of our titular heroines!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

Marvel Comics March 2024 Comic Books

GHOST RIDER #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Danny Kim (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY Benjamin Su

VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK TEXEIRA

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

WHO IS THE NEW SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE?

Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn’t what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe? Find out in this extra-sized first issue by writer Benjamin Percy and hot new art sensation Danny Kim!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620777000111

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

IMAN VELLANI & SABIR PIRZADA (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

MS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MS. MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HATED AND FEARED!

Ms. Marvel has officially come out to the world as a mutant and a member of the X-Men…and she’s about to learn just how hard things can get for mutantkind! Kamala Khan is used to being a hometown hero – there’s no way her community would turn on her just because she’s a mutant, right? …Right?? The writers of the hit MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT miniseries (including the MCU’s own Kamala Khan, Iman Vellani) return to chronicle Ms. Marvel’s next steps into exploring her mutant identity!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

BLACK WIDOW VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

BLACK WIDOW VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW!

Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures. Join fan-favorite creators Stephanie Phillips (ROGUE & GAMBIT, CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS) and Paolo Villanelli (CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST, STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS) as they celebrate sixty years of Black Widow and Hawkeye with this new chapter IN the pair’s storied legacy!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF?... VENOM #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

JEREMY HOLT (W) • CHRIS CAMPANA (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THEY’RE THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT THEY DO!

• And what they do is eat the hell out of your brain before slicing you to ribbons with six adamantium claws!

• WOLVERINE! VENOM! ’Nuff said!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

ZEB WELLS, CODY ZIGLAR, STEVE FOXE, ALEX SEGURA & GREG WEISMAN (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., ED MCGUINNESS, GREG LAND & OTHERS! (A) • Cover by GREG CAPULLO

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg! In the pages of this one-shot, we’re going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren’t going to want to miss this!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$7.99

SPIDER-PUNK #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY DAN HIPP

VARIANT COVER BY JIM MAHFOOD

BREAK IT DOWN!

• HOBIE BROWN and the SPIDER-BAND are about to have their hands – or should we say arms – filled as DOCTOR OCTOPUS takes to the streets!

• Will the appearance of WAKANDA’s T’CHALLA and SHURI help turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

KAARE ANDREWS & RICH DOUEK (W) • BOB QUINN & MORE! (A)

Cover by CHAD HARDIN • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CHARACTER VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS • VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

• Welcome to Spider-High, the most dangerous high school on Earth. Gluemy Miller is the new kid, and things aren’t looking good for him making it through his first year there with the villainous teachers actually trying to kill him. On the bright side, he may have a shot with the cute cheerleader, but who is the mysterious and deadly SPOOKY-MAN?!

• CYBORG SPIDER-MAN returns! The coolest Spider-Suit from the '90s has gone underused for TOO LONG! Don’t miss the most kick-ass Spider-Character’s star turn!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

PETER DAVID (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

HEADSHOT VARIANT BY TODD NAUCK

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO THE SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN SAGA!

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Comic legend PETER DAVID (THE INCREDIBLE HULK, SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN, SPIDER-MAN 2099) triumphantly returns to pen the next epic chapter in the Symbiote Spider-Man Saga alongside artist ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (CARNAGE).

Set your time circuits ahead to the techno-dystopian future of 2099! Miguel O’Hara, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN 2099, is facing a hostile takeover – of his own body! Kron Stone, the VENOM of 2099 wages an all-out assault on Alchemax, and the only hope of stopping him lies with the power awakened by a top-secret project gone terribly wrong. What must Miguel sacrifice to seal the bond with his new symbiote – his body? His mind? His very soul?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #4

(Image credit: Marvel)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • DANIEL ACUÑA (A) • Cover A by ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY DANIEL ACUÑA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

LIGHTNING BOLT VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LIGHTNING BOLT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE AVENGERS are on the run from THE NEW AVENGERS as old enemies emerge! And what is the terrible secret of IRON MAN, THE WASP…and H-DAY?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

G.O.D.S. #6

(Image credit: Marvel)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS • COSMIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

Aiko has done a bad thing, and the only way she can set it right is to tell the truth and stop lying. But who doesn’t love lying? Certainly not the Lion of Wolves.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID YARDIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ • COLOSSUS VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

COLOSSUS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

THE END HAS TRULY BEGUN!

The X-Men have taken all they’re willing to take from Orchis… Now it’s time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C) • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FAREWELL KRAKOA VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRDADSHAW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

POLARIS VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • POLARIS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

THE REAL END IS NEVER BEGINNING!

The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #16

(Image credit: Marvel)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN • VARIANT COVER BY John Giang

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• D-Day is here and there is absolutely a main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong!

• Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you’ve ever seen!

• Plus: Tony gets some new suits!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #32

(Image credit: Marvel)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BESTIES WITH BLOODY BLADES!

Kate Pryde and Illyana Rasputin have been best friends for a long time. They’ve had good times, and they’ve had bad times. One thing they can always agree on? Stomping anti-mutant bigots’ heads.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #50

(Image credit: Marvel)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by George Pérez

Headshot Variant Cover by Mark Brooks

Virgin Sketch Variant Cover by Mark Brooks

X-Men '97 Variant Cover by TBA

THE FINAL BATTLE AGAINST BEAST IN THE LANDMARK 50th ISSUE!

X-FORCE confronts BEAST with their secret weapon. A final reckoning. Not a dry eye in the house. TARGET: BEAST finale!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

CABLE #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST!

Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there’s no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together or will they crumble under the weight?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEAPON X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Christos Gage (W) • Yildiray ÇINAR (A) • COVER BY Dike Ruan

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW • X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A MULTIVERSE OF LOGANS BANDS TOGETHER!

In Original X-Men, you saw the Phoenix recruit the young X-Men to fix yet another time-displaced disaster. But now the threat is deadlier than ever…and it’s time to call in the X-Men's big gun. He’s the best there is at what he does, in every universe does it in...and this job is too big for just one of him. Wolverines from across the Multiverse converge to take on a foe even the Phoenix fears! But with friends like Zombie Wolverine, who needs enemies? Christos Gage and Yildiray Çinar kick off an action-packed epic!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO • X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MYSTIQUE VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • MYSTIQUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

HAUNTED HOUSE OF X!

How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the START of IMMORTAL X-MEN. Finally, some answers too. Tying directly into the pages of the epic FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X comes this story of revelation from Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN) and Luca Maresca (CHILDREN OF THE VAULT)!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN '97 #1 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPÍN (A) • COVER BY Todd Nauck

ROGUE VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

ROGUE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE OFFICIAL PRELUDE TO THE HOTLY ANTICIPATED DISNEY+ SHOW!

The X-Men are back – and the ‘90s have never looked better! In this official prelude to the upcoming X-Men ’97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! Startling revelations here lead directly into the hotly anticipated new series – don’t miss out!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

AL EWING (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FALLS THE SHADOW!

In the cold dark rooms beyond death, there are terrible things. Annihilators. Adversaries. And a King of Shadows…who seeks a new soul to live in. The time of easy miracles is over. For Storm and Magneto, all the roads back to life are hard…and this is the hardest road of all.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEAD X-MEN #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

STEVE FOXE (W) • LYNNE YOSHII,

BERNARD CHANG, JAVIER PINA

& DAVID BALDEÓN (A)

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

FAR, FARAWAY!

Rachel Summers recruited the Dead X-Men for a seemingly impossible mission…and now they’re about to discover the REAL reason behind their task. As the walls of reality start to bend, will anyone survive the revelation?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #2 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE • VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

WOLVERINE MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

WOLVERINE MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG & TIM HILDEBRANDT

MELEE IN MADRIPOOR AS ROUGHOUSE AND BLOODSCREAM RETURN!

WOLVERINE, CAPTAIN AMERICA and BLACK WIDOW delve deeper into the mystery of the missing weapon in Madripoor and come face-to-face with Logan’s old enemies, ROUGHOUSE and BLOODSCREAM! If Bloodscream gets his hands on any of these heroes, neither a mutant nor a Super-Soldier will make it through unscathed! And what mysterious ALLY holds the key to victory…if our heroes can save them in time?!

The untold sequel to UNCANNY X-MEN #268 continues with shocking revelations of a mission you only thought you knew…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #45

(Image credit: Marvel)

VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

X MARKS THE SPOT! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 5!

The treasure hunt is on as SABRETOOTH picks up on the trail of an item that will turn the tide in the war on WOLVERINE! But as the best there is regroups with the remnants of his allies, it’ll be a race against time for the good guys to uncover a LOST weapon that could prove to be their LAST HOPE! And that’s if ORCHIS and the STARK SENTINELS don’t get them first!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

WOLVERINE #46

(Image credit: Marvel)

BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • Cory Smith (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

SABRETOOTH THROUGH THE AGES VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

BRAIN CHANGER/GAME CHANGER! – SABRETOOTH WAR PART 6!

WOLVERINE’s memory has been altered, erased, restored, forgotten and destroyed. This time, if he can’t get his head on straight, SABRETOOTH will do far worse than that!

The most diabolical chapter of SABRETOOTH WAR yet…and you thought those early issues were violent?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

MELISSA FLORES (W) • ALBA GLEZ (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

DEADLY FOES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY Kei Zama • VARIANT COVER BY Betsy Cola

Swinging from the pages of SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH, GWEN STACY has finally found some balance in her home dimension. But when the remnants of the CARNAGE symbiote resurface in Gwen’s bandmate MARY JANE, they attract the attention of something…sinister. ORLANDO OCATVIUS, the adopted son of DR. OCTOPUS, now has his sights set on MJ. And SPIDER-GWEN will have to save her friend from a gauntlet of new and terrifying villains in this oversized spectacular! Also featuring a reprint of SPIDER-GWEN #13 (2015) in which Gwen and the MARY JANES first face off against Earth-65’s MYSTERIO!

48 PGS.ONE-SHOT//Rated T+ …$6.99

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3

(Image credit: Marvel)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO MASTRAZZO

VENGEANCE EXACTED!

As the new Moon Knight serves his own vision of justice, Marc Spector’s allies and friends take it upon themselves to find his base of operations and take the fight to him! But the Fists of Khonshu hold a bloody and well-earned reputation, one which the likes of Hunter’s Moon, Tigra and Soldier are all about to experience firsthand!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NIGHT THRASHER #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

J. HOLTHAM (W) • NELSON DÁNIEL (A) • Cover by ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

NIGHT THRASHER has been betrayed by one of his oldest and closest allies as his battle with the new crime lord THE O.G. intensifies! As his reignited relationship with SILHOUETTE also heats up, Night Thrasher takes on a new look for a new era. But his war with the O.G. may end up destroying the very people he seeks to protect…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff are no longer on speaking terms. So when the Wizard corners each of them with his new army of Frightful Four Hundred, it will take all their ingenuity – and all their power – to survive. But can the twins save themselves without unleashing something worse? And are they really as alone as they think?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45

(Image credit: Marvel)

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV • VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

DISNEY WHAT IF? VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

DISNEY WHAT IF? BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO

• The Gang War is over, but New York City will bear the scars for a long time.

• While Peter was fighting the war, other parts of his life kept going on and the consequences will be felt here.

• Plus…what mystery is bubbling up at Ravencroft?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

(Image credit: Marvel)

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

PETER PARKERVERSE VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Spidey is cleaning up the mess that is his life after some of the most harrowing conflicts of his life.

• Electro isn’t going to wait for Spidey to figure his problems out, though.

• A dangling thread from earlier in the run that you forgot was dangling starts to pull the sweater apart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18

(Image credit: Marvel)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI, SARA PICHELLI, JUANN CABAL,

DAVID MARQUEZ & MORE (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • WHAT IF…? VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

INSIGNIA VARIANT COVER & INSIGNIA VIRGIN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN’S LANDMARK 300TH ISSUE!

MILES MORALES is in for the fight of his life! RABBLE has stepped from the shadows of GANG WAR for a rematch, and she’s sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn’s wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble’s out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man’s life. Don’t miss this epic main story by sensational Spider-Creators new and infamous boasting a celebratory lineup of fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and REVELATIONS that will send your Spider-Senses reeling!

76 PGS./Rated T …$8.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

(Image credit: Marvel)

STEVE FOXE (W) • Carola Borelli (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In the fallout from the explosive citywide GANG WAR, Jessica Drew uncovered the terrible truth behind the search for her missing son. Now, when she’s at her lowest, the last thing Spider-Woman wants is an unexpected team-up. But try telling that to BAILEY BRIGGS, the spectacular SPIDER-BOY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #5

(Image credit: Marvel)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"WATCH YOUR WORLD BURN."

Supernova is the living embodiment of Otto Octavius' life's work, and she wants him dead. Anna Maria Marconi is the woman he loves but who will never love him back. Her life hangs in the balance. Can he save her? Can he save himself? This isn't a job for a hero OR a villain. This situation calls for something far more...SUPERIOR!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ED HANNIGAN

ELEKTRA’S LAST STAND!

There are not many characters in the Marvel Universe with the determination, grit and guts to outmatch Elektra Natchios, A.K.A. the Woman Without Fear DAREDEVIL – but in her far-reaching, bloody campaign to conquer New York, Madame Masque has done just that! With a blade literally at her throat, it will take all of Elektra’s resolve to save not only herself, but her neighborhood…and the toll will be incredibly high!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Melissa Flores (W) • Enid Balám (A)

Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY Emanuela Luppacchino

This tour was just supposed to be about the music, but when Bruce Banner’s experiments yield shockingly symbiotic results, Gwen will have to finally pick a side in this all-out super-hero smash fest!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-BOY #5

(Image credit: Marvel)

DAN SLOTT (W) • PACO MEDINA & TY TEMPLETON (A) • Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

A MONSTEROUS REMATCH!

Bailey Briggs lost his family when Madame Monstrosity made him into Spider-Boy now she’s taken his best friend! Bailey swore he would save Helifino when next they met, but will he even get the chance?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

VENOM #31

(Image credit: Marvel)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • KEN LASHLEY (A) • Cover by CAFU

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VENOM MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VENOM MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEW VENOM/CARNAGE CROSSOVER BEGINS HERE!

CARNAGE IS BACK! Born anew in symbiote goo and blood, Cletus Kasady is more dangerous and violent than ever before – and he has his sights dead set on the unsuspecting VENOM! Untested against the might of his symbiotic sibling without his father by his side, will Dylan Brock be able to hold the sadistic serial killer at bay? Or will Carnage live up to its namesake and leave another brutalized symbiote host in its wake?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CARNAGE #5

(Image credit: Marvel)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY Juan Ferreyra

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

THE CROSSOVER CONTINUES!

Following the events of VENOM #31, Carnage has Dylan. But is Dylan just bait for Eddie, the King in Black himself? Time for some bloody brother bonding!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory…$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #254 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by TOM DEFALCO

Penciled by RICK LEONARDI

Cover by RICK LEONARDI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Continuing a facsimile celebration of the early days of Spider-Man’s black costume – before he knew it was an alien symbiote out to bond with him forever! Luckily, the living suit has plenty of tricks and treats in store to help Spidey battle Jack O’Lantern! When the Hobgoblin’s battle wagon is hauled out of the Hudson River, the flaming-pumpkin-headed villain sets his sights on some grand theft auto – but there’s no way that the web-slinger will let one of his most fiendish foes get his hands on the secrets of another! A citywide chase begins, but how long can Jack O’Lantern evade a relentless Spider-Man? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #254.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #3 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by JIM SHOOTER

Penciled by MIKE ZECK

Cover by MIKE ZECK

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The craziest costumed conflict in comics continues! As a mighty storm rages on the Beyonder’s alien Battleworld, Thor is in his element – while his fellow heroes are busy getting to know the technologically advanced fortress that they have made their home! But tensions start to simmer between Spider-Man and the X-Men, which sets the stage for an unlikely alliance to be forged! Meanwhile, Magneto has taken the Wasp captive, but what are the Master of Magnetism’s intentions? And Doctor Doom supplements his army with two new super villains who are absolute powerhouses, just in time for the forces of evil to mount their latest assault! This crucial chapter of the classic saga is one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #3.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING

FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620816600311

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & BUSCEMA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

foil variant cover also available

The debut issue of Wolverine’s first-ever, long-running ongoing series! Chris Claremont teams with comic-book giant John Buscema to send Logan on a sword quest – fighting pirates in Indonesia! From there, the action heads to Madripoor, where a cult seeks the black blade known as the Muramasa Sword. Whether wearing his stripped-down black suit and no mask or donning his signature “Patch” disguise, this is a Wolverine unlike anything ever seen before – slicing and dicing armies of pirates and cultists! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WOLVERINE (1988) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

order using 75960620890600111

BLACK PANTHER #10

(Image credit: Marvel)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

A FINAL CONFRONTATION AGAINST THE GRAY WOLF!

After discarding Baba Nkisu, the Gray Wolf has found a new host: the crime lord’s daughter, Aliinya Nkisu! To defeat a supernatural power so great AND to save Aliinya from the Gray Wolf, eater of souls, Black Panther must call upon the aid of allies new and old!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #11

(Image credit: Marvel)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW • VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

The Avengers watch over the planet from their orbital super-fortress, the Impossible City. But a headquarters is not necessarily a home, and on new territory, the Avengers are vulnerable – which calls for one of their oldest allies to come to their aid! ENTER: EDWIN JARVIS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #7

(Image credit: Marvel)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

THE WOLF IS AT THE DOOR!

The pulse-pounding DAREDEVIL saga from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder continues – as whatever mysterious force that has made Matt Murdock’s life a living hell for weeks has now put him and his fearless alter ego DAREDEVIL on a collision course with the one and only WOLVERINE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #6

(Image credit: Marvel)

Alyssa Wong (W) • Ruairí Coleman (A) • Cover by Stephen Segovia

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

BATTLE FOR THE BANDS!

It’s a Captain Marvel showdown! With Carol Danvers and her unwitting sidekick Yuna Yang continuing to slip his grasp, Genis-Vell goes after his half brother, Hulkling – and the altered Nega-Bands in his and Wiccan’s wedding rings! Plus, the thread of the Omen’s mystery begins to unravel – only to get tangled in Yuna’s personal life!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #9

(Image credit: Marvel)

BRYAN HILL (W) • VALENTINA PINTI (A)

COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

BLADE LEADS HIS DEAD ARMY!

• After expanding his dark powers with Dracula and the Hulk, and then traveling into the depths of the underworld to learn more about the Adana, Blade is finally prepared to lead a charge against her.

• Now, as a Master of Darkness himself, Blade builds an army of undead monsters from the underworld to rise against the Adana’s own supernatural armies…

• …by luring them into a trap, with Blade himself as the bait!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #6

(Image credit: Marvel)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY NIC KLEIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER

BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

• Last issue, She-Hulk was offered a spot on the Avengers. Will she take it?

• In the meantime, Jen and Jack of Hearts’ space vacation gets quite dangerous.

• Lingering questions from years ago are going to be asked again, and the answers may just destroy the new It Couple of Comics!

• THIS COVER WAS PREVIOUSLY SOLICITED AS #4, BUT MOVED TO THIS ISSUE AS THE STORY SHIFTED!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

(Image credit: Marvel)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Taurin Clarke

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN MOONEY

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

THE FIGHT FOR LIFE! Just when Steve Rogers believes the fight against Asmoday is won, he meets a strange new ally named Lyla, guardian of the mysterious Front Door Cabaret – and learns that Asmoday’s defeat has unleashed a new threat that only Steve can stand against. A bold new arc that will send ripples across the Marvel Universe begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #3 (OF 5)

(Image credit: Marvel)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W)

JUNE BRIGMAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

CELEBRATING FORTY YEARS OF POWER PACK!

The Power Pack have been cornered by competing Snark and Brood agents, and their only hope for rescue is their old allies, the X-Men! But can Storm reach the siblings before they lose something – or someone – dear to them?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

THANOS #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LUCA PIZZARI (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

SNAP VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

THANOS MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER

BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THANOS MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

VS. DEATH!

Death rejects Thanos once and for all, and the Mad Titan does not take it well. What follows is the most consequential fight in the history of the Marvel Universe…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #13

(Image credit: Marvel)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY Nicoletta Baldari

• A sentient role-playing game has transformed New York City into a fantasy world!

• To save lives and reverse the spell, Doctor Strange must gather a team of Secret Defenders.

• Will he be able to lead Black Cat, Taskmaster and Hunter’s Moon as a team before it’s too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SENTRY #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

JASON LOO (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) Cover by BEN HARVEY

SENTRY VS. SENTRY!

When a revelation about the fate of the missing Sentries brings the remaining two to blows, it quickly becomes clear that only one can come out on top. But can the Avengers bring themselves to allow the existence of even one Sentry?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THUNDERBOLTS #4 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE WRATH OF DOOM!

In his mission to eradicate every last trace of Red Skull, Bucky Barnes has located his true base of operations – and it’s in the heart of Latveria. But when Doom denies their request for entry, the Thunderbolts have to get a little creative…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

(Image credit: Marvel)

RYAN NORTH (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HUMAN TORCH MASTERPIECES III VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

HUMAN TORCH MASTERPIECES III VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG AND TIM HILDEBRANDT

THE SECRET OF FRANKLIN RICHARDS!

• Franklin Richards has been an immortal, a god, an Omega-level mutant – and more.

• He’s created life, entire universes, and been worshipped for it. He’s ended life and been cussed out with just as much sincerity.

• But there’s something else Franklin Richards has done – and is doing – that nobody else in the universe knows about.

• Also in this issue: An invisible asteroid threatening all life on Earth and the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D.!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #10

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • DANNY EARLS (A) • COVER BY NIC KLEIN

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

THE GHOST DETECTIVE TAKES HULK ON A MIND-BENDING ADVENTURE THROUGH THE PAST!

• Frozen Charlotte is the newest monster set on delivering Hulk to Eldest (and sowing macabre and murder along the way).

• But Frozen Charlotte emerged once before, and to stop her, Hulk must first understand her past…

• So the Ghost Detective takes Hulk on a noir hunt for a serial killer set in 1850s New Orleans!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL THOR #8

(Image credit: Marvel)

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HEADSHOT SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

A GOD ENSNARED!

• Thor confronted his mother Gaea about her machinations in Midgard... and the dark secrets she had kept from him.

• Meanwhile, a trap was prepared – baited with blood vengeance, laced with insidious poison and carefully set by she who perhaps cared for the Odinson best.

• This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and of the women who loved him.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, PAUL JENKINS & STEPHANIE WILLIAMS (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING & MORE (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH • VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

THE ALIEN LEGACY CONTINUES IN A BOLD AND BLOODY ANTHOLOGY SERIES!

Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Michael Dowling’s generations-spanning epic continues! Then legendary writer Paul Jenkins explores the chemistry of fear in a story that will leave you with a whole new and terrifying understanding of the Xenomorph species. And Stephanie Williams thrills with a story of a marine's first – and possibly last – day on the job. Marvel’s landmark BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD series takes horror to another level!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

ALIENS: WHAT IF?... #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Paul Reiser, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff & Brian Volk-Weiss (W)

Guiu Vilanova (A) • Cover by Phil Noto • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WHAT IF…CARTER BURKE HAD LIVED?

For years, fans of James Cameron’s legendary Aliens questioned whether Carter Burke, a company man more hateable than the Xenos themselves, had actually survived the traumatic events on the terraforming colony Hadley’s Hope. Now the actor behind the beloved villain, Paul Reiser, joins his son Leon and the star-studded team of writers and producers Adam F. Goldberg, Brian Volk-Weiss and Hans Rodionoff for a journey back to Hadley’s Hope and the twisted escape of a man who should have died.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

PREDATOR #2

(Image credit: Marvel)

ED BRISSON (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE RETURN OF JOHN SCHAEFER!

What is Dutch’s brother doing on a Predator’s game planet in the far reaches of space?! And more importantly – will he get in Theta’s way? The lifelong refugee has revenge to serve up – and she is not about to let it get cold. Brisson and Manna’s epic adventure continues!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #3

(Image credit: Marvel)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRNBARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A NEW APE EMPIRE REVEALS ITSELF!

Chimpanzee scientists Cornelius and Zira believed their city of apes was the only form of civilization on the planet. They were wrong. Has their journey to the Forbidden Zone brought war to their own borders?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 [PHASE III]

(Image credit: Marvel)

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) • COVER BY PHIL NOTO

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY GUISSEPE CAMUNCOLI

MONSTER AND APPRENTICE! An exciting new arc begins!

• Lightsabers clash as KEEVE TRENNIS finally finds what she’s been searching for in the NIHIL OCCLUSION ZONE!

• What is the secret of the ancient ruin? And can Keeve trust LOURNA DEE when she needs her the most?

• The JEDI’S deepest fears manifest as a face from the past makes a SHOCKING appearance!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY AKA • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JANGO FETT EMBARKS ON A BRAND-NEW MISSION!

• AS SEEN IN STAR WARS: REVELATIONS! ETHAN SACKS (STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS) & LUKE ROSS (STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS) team up to continue the legacy of one of the greatest bounty hunters: JANGO FETT!

• A bounty to find! A mystery to solve! A treaty at risk!

• All this with AURRA SING in the mix!!!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: THRAWN - ALLIANCES #3 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

TIMOTHY ZAHN & JODY HOUSER (W)

ANDREA DI VITO & PAT OLLIFFE (A)

Cover by ROD REIS

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT

COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

A SPACE BATTLE FOR THE AGES!

• PAST and PRESENT collide as THRAWN partners with ANAKIN SKYWALKER and DARTH VADER!

• What are the separatists hiding?

• And how does PADMÉ play a role?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #6 (OF 6)

(Image credit: Marvel)

JODY HOUSER (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ERICA D’URSO

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT

COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

THE ACTION-PACKED FINALE!

OBI-WAN realizes saving LEIA isn’t enough – he must face DARTH VADER once more! Meanwhile, REVA has found her ultimate bargaining chip: LUKE SKYWALKER!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel)

MARC BERNARDIN (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

INTO THE STORM AGAINST THE BORE WORM!

• MACE WINDU & AZITA CRUZ must work together to escape the menace of the BORE WORM!

• But what else lies in their path and who is following them?

• And what is COAXIUM ULTRA?

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS #44

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

Hera Syndulla STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

THE TRIAL OF LANDO CALRISSIAN!

• After the events of DARK DROIDS, LANDO is at a crossroads.

• Saving his friend LOBOT has cost him more than he expected as now ADMIRAL ACKBAR and MON MOTHMA are putting Lando on trial.

• With THE REBELLION locked in battle with THE EMPIRE, how will this trial’s end impact the Rebellion’s future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #44

(Image credit: Marvel)

GREG PAK (W) • ADAM GORHAM (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

SABINE WREN STAR WARS REBELS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CASPAR WIJNGAARD

WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

RISE OF THE MAR CORPS!

• DARTH VADER is picking up the pieces after the SCOURGE wreaked havoc.

• But could a REBEL SQUAD of cyborgs bring chaos to the DARK LORD of order?!

• Who are Vader’s new TROOPERS? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by ZEB WELLS & Deniz Camp

Penciled by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Just weeks ahead of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get the first taste of THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn’t end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by KAEL NGU

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer’s major crossover event starring the Avengers – BLOOD HUNT! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!

Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

32 PGS./ALL AGES …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL’S VOICES #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE

Penciled by TBA

Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL’S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING SPIDER-MAN INDIA!

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL’S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla!

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1

(Image credit: Marvel)

Written by CHARLES SOULE & GREG PAK

Penciled by IBRIAM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Are there REBEL survivors stranded on HOTH? LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and CHEWBACCA mount a dangerous rescue mission to ECHO BASE! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

DARTH VADER employes a surprise character from the past to help him find LUKE SKYWALKER. But SABE, former handmaiden of PADME AMADALA is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an IMPERIAL COMANDER, Sabe has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the DARK LORD’S plans to remove PALPATINE from power?

32 PGS./Rated T …FREE!

On sale March 6

ALIENS: WHAT IF...? #1

AVENGERS #11

CAPTAIN AMERICA #7

DAREDEVIL: GANG WAR #4

DOCTOR STRANGE #13

GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-GWEN #1

MS. MARVEL: MUTANT MENACE #1

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #6

SENTRY #4

STAR WARS #44

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5 [PHASE III]

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #5

THANOS #4

ULTIMATE X-MEN #1

VENOM #31

WEAPON X-MEN #1

X-MEN #32

On sale March 13

ALIEN: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #45

AVENGERS TWILIGHT #4

BLACK WIDOW & HAWKEYE #1

CARNAGE #5

DEAD X-MEN #3

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X #3

IMMORTAL THOR #8

POWER PACK: INTO THE STORM #3

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #44

STAR WARS: MACE WINDU #2

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #2

WHAT IF...? VENOM #2

WOLVERINE #45

On sale March 20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #254 FACSIMILE EDITION

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #3

BLACK PANTHER #10

BLADE #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL #6

FANTASTIC FOUR #18

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #16

NIGHT THRASHER #2

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3

SCARLET WITCH & QUICKSILVER #2

SPIDER-BOY #5

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

STAR WARS: JANGO FETT #1

STAR WARS: THRAWN ALLIANCES #3

VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #3

WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1

WOLVERINE: MADRIPOOR KNIGHTS #2

X-MEN: FOREVER #1

On sale March 27

JACKPOT & BLACK CAT #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

CABLE #3

DAREDEVIL #7

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2

G.O.D.S. #6

INCREDIBLE HULK #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18

PREDATOR #2

RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #3

SPIDER-PUNK #2

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #6

THUNDERBOLTS #4

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #3

WOLVERINE #46

X-FORCE #50

X-MEN '97 #1

Marvel Comics March 2024 - Solicited Collections

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE PRELUDE OMNIBUS HC ROMITA JR. COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, DAVE COCKRUM, ANN NOCENTI, ROGER STERN, JOHN BYRNE,

BOB LAYTON, LOUISE SIMONSON, BOB HARRAS, TOM DEFALCO & MORE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, RICK LEONARDI, JUNE BRIGMAN,

ARTHUR ADAMS, ALAN DAVIS, DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN BUSCEMA, JOHN BYRNE, BUTCH GUICE,

KEITH POLLARD, MARC SILVESTRI, BOB LAYTON, PAUL NEARY & MORE

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BOB LAYTON

Rachel Summers claims the power of Phoenix, Jean Grey returns from a watery grave and the original X-Men reunite as X-Factor! It’s an era of upheaval that puts Marvel’s mutants on the path to some of their darkest days! Both Cyclops and Professor X leave the X-Men, but a new teammate waits in the wings: Magneto?! As Storm steps up and Wolverine faces the new Phoenix, the relentless Nimrod targets the team for annihilation! Meanwhile, the newly minted X-Factor grapples with Jean’s miraculous resurrection and shares a fateful first encounter with Apocalypse! Plus: The X-Men and New Mutants enlist in the Asgardian Wars, Nightcrawler goes solo and Longshot debuts! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #194-209; X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10; NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION #1; NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #2; NIGHTCRAWLER (1985) #1-4; LONGSHOT #1-6; AVENGERS (1963) #263; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #286; X-FACTOR (1986) #1-8 and ANNUAL #1; IRON MAN ANNUAL #8; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #282; and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33, and CLASSIC X-MEN #8 and #43.

1496 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95973-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: MUTANT MASSACRE PRELUDE OMNIBUS HC LAYTON COVER [DM ONLY]

1496 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95974-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MCNIVEN COVER

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DAN SLOTT, MARC GUGGENHEIM, BOB GALE, ZEB WELLS, MARK WAID, JOE KELLY,

ROGER STERN, BRIAN REED, MATT FRACTION & STUART MOORE

Penciled by PHIL JIMENEZ, STEVE MCNIVEN, SALVADOR LARROCA, CHRIS BACHALO, BARRY KITSON,

MARCOS MARTIN, MIKE MCKONE, PAULO SIQUEIRA, JOHN ROMITA JR., PAT OLLIFFE, PAOLO RIVERA,

LEE WEEKS, MARCO SANTUCCI, JOE SUITOR & MORE

Covers by STEVE MCNIVEN & PHIL JIMENEZ

The most celebrated era in modern Spider-history, featuring a rotating who’s who of comic-book talents! Peter Parker puts the past behind him and sets forth on a status-quo swing shift like no other – with new friends, new foes and some familiar faces – and Peter’s life has never been crazier! If major changes at the Daily Bugle and the livestreaming foe Screwball weren’t bad enough, the rampage of the furious Freak will have Spidey calling for his Avengers teammates and an all-new adventurer! Plus: “The Other Spider-Man!” Kraven’s First Hunt! Norman Osborn as the face of law and order?! The dazzling debut of Jackpot! Spidey meets a president! And more! Collecting FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2007 (SPIDER-MAN), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #546-583, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2008) #1, SECRET INVASION: AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1-3, PRESIDENTS’ DAY CELEBRATION DIGITAL COMIC, SPIDER-MAN: FEAR ITSELF ONE-SHOT (2009), AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #2, SPIDER-MAN: SWING SHIFT DIRECTOR’S CUT ONE-SHOT and material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1.

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95175-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1272 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95176-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MALEEV COVER – NEW PRINTING

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, DAVID MACK,

MANUEL GUTIERREZ, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Covers by ALEX MALEEV & DAVID MACK

ON SALE AUGUST 2024

An epic of ambition, betrayal and comeuppance culminates with the world learning that Daredevil’s mask hides a pair of blind eyes! Ambitious gangster Sammy Silke has learned a very dangerous piece of information. As Silke inspires the Kingpin of Crime’s lieutenants to rise up against their boss, Matt Murdock’s double identity is publicly exposed! Truly off-balance for the first time, Matt must reckon with the consequences and legal ramifications both for himself and those closest to him. But there isn’t much time for Daredevil to dwell on his problems as a new love appears on the horizon and two of his deadliest foes vie for control of the unstable New York underworld! Pushed to the breaking point, Daredevil makes a very dangerous decision, and his place in the Marvel Universe is forever changed! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #16-19, #26-50 and #56-60.

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95763-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MACK COVER [NEW PRINTING 2, DM ONLY]

848 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95764-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Image 1 of 2 DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER – NEW PRINTING! (Image credit: Marvel Comics) DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC CASSADAY COVER – NEW PRINTING! (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by ANDY DIGGLE, ANTHONY JOHNSTON, ZEB WELLS, JOHN LAYMAN, ROB WILLIAMS, DAN SLOTT, GREGG HURWITZ, JASON HENDERSON, FRED VAN LENTE

& JEFF PARKER

Penciled by BILLY TAN, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, MARCO CHECCHETTO, EMMA RIOS, SEAN CHEN, CLAYTON CRAIN, PAOLO SIQUEIRA, BONG DAZO, WELLINTON ALVES, IVAN RODRIGUEZ, MAHMUD ASRAR, DECLAN SHALVEY & DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Covers by JOHN CASSADAY & BILLY TAN

ON SALE JULY 2024

The Man Without Fear casts his shadow over the Marvel Universe! Daredevil has become the leader of the Hand — but instead of him reforming the ninja clan, are they corrupting him? As Daredevil crosses a shocking line in battle with Bullseye and sets up a stronghold in the midst of Hell’s Kitchen, his former friends and allies — including Spider-Man, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Elektra and the Daughters of the Dragon — are determined to stop him. But can they save Daredevil’s soul as New York City crumbles under the weight of his new order? Collecting DARK REIGN: THE LIST — DAREDEVIL ONE-SHOT, DAREDEVIL (1998) #501-512, SHADOWLAND #1-5, SHADOWLAND: ELEKTRA, SHADOWLAND: BULLSEYE, SHADOWLAND: GHOST RIDER, SHADOWLAND: SPIDER-MAN, SHADOWLAND: AFTER THE FALL, SHADOWLAND: MOON KNIGHT #1-3, SHADOWLAND: BLOOD ON THE STREETS #1-4, SHADOWLAND: DAUGHTERS OF THE SHADOW #1-3, SHADOWLAND: POWER MAN #1-4, THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #148-149 and DAREDEVIL: REBORN #1-4.

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95778-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL: SHADOWLAND OMNIBUS HC TAN COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95779-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC DEODATO COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, PETER DAVID, REGINALD HUDLIN & JOE QUESADA

Penciled by MIKE DEODATO JR., MARK BROOKS, RON GARNEY, TYLER KIRKHAM, JOE QUESADA,

MIKE WIERINGO & PAT LEE

Covers by MIKE DEODATO JR., RON GARNEY & JOE QUESADA

J. Michael Straczynski concludes his Amazing run – and everything changes for Spider-Man! First, Spidey gets some new digs – but can he stand living with the New Avengers? In the shocking story line “The Other,” the vicious Morlun takes Spider-Man to the brink of death – and beyond! If Peter Parker has any hope of surviving, he has two choices: evolve or die! Then, Civil War erupts – and things really get wild! Spidey in red-and-gold armor! Spidey back in black! And Spidey unmasked in front of the world! But brace yourself for the big finish: As Aunt May lays dying, what would Peter and MJ give for One More Day? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #515-545, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2005) #1-4 and #24, MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #19-22, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (2006) #41, SPIDER-MAN: THE OTHER SKETCHBOOK, and SPIDER-MAN: ONE MORE DAY SKETCHBOOK.

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95775-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC GARNEY COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95776-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC QUESADA COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95777-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FACTOR: THE ORIGINAL X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC SIMONSON FIRST ISSUE COVER