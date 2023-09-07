Marvel's Voices: Avengers brings Earth's Mightiest Heroes into the spotlight

The Marvel's Voices series of one-shots is expanding again, this time with Marvel's Voices: Avengers, an anthology featuring Earth's Mightiest Heroes doing what they do best in stories that Marvel says will reflect the "world outside your window."

The new one-shot, arriving in December, will be the first entry in the Marvel's Voices series to highlight the Avengers, with previous entries focusing on members of specific real world communities and on other Marvel heroes in titles such as Marvel's Voices: Pride and Marvel's Voices: X-Men.

"For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we’re stronger together than apart!" reads Marvel's description. "Now, join a team of Marvel's finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that tackle diverse ideologies, identities, and backgrounds through the lens of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!"

Here's a gallery of covers for the one-shot from Taurin Clarke, Paco Medina, and Ethan Young:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics has announced several of the stories that will appear in the one-shot along with some of the creators involved.

First up, actor Utkarsh Ambudkar will write a story with art from Spider-Man: India artist Tadam Gyadu for a story of Tony Stark helping a supervillain through the value of his experience rather than his Iron Man armor.

Then, writer Robbie Thompson and artist Sid Kotian, both veteran Marvel creators, will tell a new tale of Captain America taking on his greatest foe, the Red Skull.

Up next, Robbie Reyes returns in a story of the Ghost Rider taking on a gang of demons infesting his home turf from writer Jason Concepcion and artist Moisés Hidalgo, both making their Marvel Comics debuts.

And in the last announced story, writer Justina Ireland and artist Karen Darboe will tell a story of Monica Rambeau rising to face a new cosmic threat.

Marvel's Voices: Avengers #1 goes on sale December 6.

