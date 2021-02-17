Marvel Comics bills Reptil as its "next biggest hero"

Marvel Comics will bring former Avengers Academy student Reptil to prominence in May in his first solo limited series, with the publisher billing the dinosaur shapeshifter as its "next biggest hero."

Writer Terry Blas (Hotel Dare, Dead Weight: Murder at Camp Bloom) will make his Marvel Comics debut on the four-issue limited series, alongside artist Enid Balám (Omni), and will "explore Reptil's secret past" as well as his "exciting future," and will celebrate his Mexican-American heritage.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family," reads Marvel's official announcement of Reptil #1.

"Perhaps it's a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not!" it continues. "When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future—or end it forever."

Reptil made his debut a solo one-shot tying into Avengers: The Initiative, a title which spun out of Civil War which was based on training young heroes to form superhero teams for all 50 states.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The child of two archaeologists, Reptil got his powers when his body fused with an enchanted fossil that allows him to channel physical aspects of prehistoric creatures (usually dinosaurs). Unfortunately, the expedition that uncovered the amulet also led to his parents' death.

In subsequent years, Reptil appeared in Avengers Academy as an Avenger in training, with several starring roles in stories centering around the Savage Land. He also co-starred in the brutal, Hunger Games-esque Avengers Arena, which trapped many young heroes in a world of Arcade's making, designed to force them to fight and survive.

"I'm so excited to be making my Marvel debut with such a fun and complex young character," Blas states in the series announcement. "He's Mexican-American, like me, and I'm delighted to bring a story with more of that representation to Marvel. Also, he can turn into dinosaurs and isn't that every kid's dream?"

"This comic book series presents us with a great adventure that I know will personally resonate amongst the Latin American community," adds Balám. "Yes, heroes are born from all over the world and Marvel's teams are doing their part to celebrate their amazing stories. Join us in this adventure!"

Reptil #1 is due out May 26, with a cover by Paco Medina. Watch for Marvel's full May 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

Reptil debuted after Civil War, one of the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time.