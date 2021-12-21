Marvel boss Kevin Feige reveals Jon Favreau's Happy originally died in Iron Man 3

Spider-Man: No Way Home features a lot of familiar faces (no spoilers here, though, don't worry) – and one of those is Happy Hogan, played by Jon Favreau, Tony Stark's assistant.

The character has been a steady presence beside Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the most recent trilogy of web-slinging movies, but it turns out he originally wasn't meant to make it out of 2013's Iron Man 3 alive.

"There was a little difference in the script than the final movie, which was that Happy died," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at the premiere of the new Spidey movie (via Comicbook ). "Jon had a note – that is one of the most important notes he gave us at Marvel – which was, 'What if Happy was severely injured but did not die?'"

In the movie, Happy is badly injured when a bomb goes off during a terrorist attack on the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood and he's put into a coma.

"He's not lying! It's true, it's true," Favreau added. "They accommodated it, and I'm so happy I've been a part of this and being able to be there with Tom Holland since the beginning. He's such a pleasure to work with, and [Spider-Man director] Jon Watts, who is incredibly talented, it's just fun to continue this relationship [with Marvel Studios]. It is a big part of my life, and these people are friends and also people I work with."