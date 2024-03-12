Marvel star recalls Ant-Man 3’s "absolutely chaotic" filming: "We were getting new pages until the last day"

Love Lies Bleeding star Katy O'Brian has opened up about filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She played Jentorra in the threequel, and reveals that her entry into the MCU was quite unique.

"Yeah, that was absolutely chaotic," she laughingly told Entertainment Weekly. "I think we were getting new pages until the last day, and I think I was getting new fights the last day. I just show up, and they're like, here's a new fight."

However, The Mandalorian star did add to the publication that the people she worked with were absolutely "lovely". She continued: "I thought me being this kind of like newbie, they might, I don't know, either ignore me or I would just feel out of place, but they just always made it as welcoming as possible. I was surprised by that environment."

In Ant-Man 3, O’Brian’s character Jentorra is the leader of the Freedom Fighters in the Quantum Realm, where Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his family have been trapped. Her home is ruled over by the maniacal Kang the Conqueror until she joins forces with Ant-Man, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and rebellious M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll) to defeat him.

The Marvel Phase 5 movie had a mixed reception when it was released last year, but Total Film gave it three stars. Our Ant-Man 3 review calls it "the MCU’s fun sci-fi getaway", albeit acknowledging some CGI issues.

