Marvel and Viz team on 3 new 2023 Marvel manga titles

Marvel Comics and manga publisher Viz Media have announced their latest team-up, three new titles launching summer 2023.

The new titles - Wolverine: Snikt!, Spider-Man: Fake Red, and Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute - were announced Friday, October 7 at New York Comic Con.

Wolverine: Snikt! cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics / Viz Media)

(opens in new tab)

Wolverine: Snikt! (June 13) by writer-artist Tsutomu Nihei is a deluxe edition of the title Nihei originally produced for Marvel in 2003 fresh off his manga hit series Blame!

A darker take on Wolverine, the story found Logan n a desolate wasteland as the only hope for the last members of the human race who fight to survive against killer robotic organisms.

Spider-Man: Fake Red (June 13) by Yusuke Osawa is about an awkward high schooler Yu who's failing socially and academically and who finds a Spider-Man costume in an alley and begins playing Spidey for the fun of it.

Spider-Man: Fake Red cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics / Viz Media)

(opens in new tab)

But when supervillains Yu isn't equipped to handle begin to emerge (including, by the looks of the cover Venom), he discovers there is a lot to learn about being both a hero and a superhero, and it's not just all fun and games.

But with the real Spider-Man MIA, he might just have to save his city anyway.

Finally, Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute (July 18) is an anthology featuring over 20 Japanese artists celebrating Marvel Comics with a series of illustrations.

Marvel Comics: A Manga Tribute cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics / Viz Media)

(opens in new tab)

Artists contributing illustrations include Akira Himekawa, Chika Ogaki, Gurihiru, Hachi Ishie, Haruhiko Mikimoto, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Kamome Shirahama, Katsuya Terada, Kazuki Takahashi, Ken Niimura, Kia Asamiya, Mizuki Sakakibara, Peach Momoko, Q Hayashida, Sana Takeda, Shigeto Koyama, Shou Tajima, Studio Nadegata Circus, Takashi Okazaki, Yasuhiro Nightow, Yoshitaka Amano, Yūsuke Kozaki, Yusuke Murata.

The three titles are the latest corroboration in a Marvel-Viz partnership announced in April 2021.