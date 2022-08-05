Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 datamine gives a glimpse at potential future courses

Following the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 2 , dataminers have investigated the latest update and found hints towards future DLC tracks.

Shortly after the second wave of Mario Kart 8 tracks were released, well-known Nintendo dataminer @OatmealDome (opens in new tab) - with the help of fellow dataminers recordreader (opens in new tab), BLBambooMK2, and @ fishguy6564 (opens in new tab) - shared a list of music preview files from the 2.1.0 update. Thanks to this, we can see what kind of tracks could be coming to Nintendo’s racing game in the near future.

If you don’t want to know what courses could be coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe one day, we suggest you scroll past this next paragraph.

According to a video (opens in new tab) sharing the group’s findings, fans may one day get the chance to race around the likes of London Loop (MK Tour), Peach Gardens (DS), Boo Lake/Broken Pier (GBA), Rock Rock Mountain (3DS), Berlin Byways (MK Tour), Waluigi Stadium/Wario Colosseum (GameCube), Merry Mountain, Rainbow Road (3DS), Amsterdam Drift (MK Tour), Los Angeles Laps (MK Tour), Sunset Wilds (GBA), Bangkok Rush (MK Tour), Vancouver Velocity (MK Tour), and last but certainly not least, Maple Treeway (Wii).

It’s worth noting that since these are yet to be confirmed by Nintendo, you should take them with a grain of salt, as there’s always a chance that these courses may not end up making an appearance in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Don’t worry if your favorite track is yet to make an appearance either, as Nintendo promised fans a total of 48 courses being added to the game, and with waves 1, 2, and the proposed tracks above, we’ve still got another seventeen due to be revealed.