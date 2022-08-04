Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Coconut Mall gets fixed, and now it's better than the original

After months of requests from fans, Nintendo has made a minor update to fix the Coconut Mall course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - and it's arguably made the track better than the original Wii version.

In the original Wii Coconut Mall (and the version that appeared in Mario Kart 7), the end of the course featured a number of cars driving back and forth across the track. When Coconut Mall returned as part of the first wave of Booster Course Pack DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the cars were still there, but they were turned into static, unmoving obstacles - a change that prompted a minor but loud community outcry.

But alongside the second wave of the Booster Course Pack, the 2.1.0 update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brought one standout detail in the patch notes (opens in new tab): "The cars that the Shy Guys are riding in in Wii Coconut Mall now move from time to time in all modes other than the Time Trial mode."

Saying that the cars "move from time to time" really undersells what's happening, though. The Shy Guys now maniacally twirl their cars around in a sort of death donut, spinning out anybody unlucky enough to get smacked by the murderous tail whip. It might be the most egregious bit of fictional vehicular violence since Steven Spielberg's Duel. Nintendo was happy to provide a clip on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there’s been an update to Coconut Mall… pic.twitter.com/WXiQhOCLSLAugust 4, 2022 See more

Rather than being traumatized by the automotive assault, however, fans are lapping it up. "Better than the original car sequence from the Wii now," Waluigi_Gamer_Real says on Reddit (opens in new tab). "That's awesome," LonelyGoomba says on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Also hilarious how they now just do donuts with the sole intent to harm."

Mario Kart 64 could've given us a vision of Mario Kart without items.