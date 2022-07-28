Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Wave 2 launches next week with a brand new course

The second wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass releases as soon as next week.

As revealed in a new trailer (opens in new tab), the new courses joining Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be: The Turnip Cup made up of New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour), Mario Circuit 3 (SNES), Kalimari Desert (N64), and Waluigi Pinball (Nintendo DS); and the Propeller Cup which will contain Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour), Snow Land (GBA), Mushroom Gorge (Wii), and the brand new course Sky-High Sundae.

It had been rumoured for the last several weeks that the second wave of courses could be due very soon after a fan noticed a suspicious-looking date on a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe poster in 7-Eleven, Japan. As of today, Nintendo has confirmed that Wave 2 will release on August 4, 2022 - that’s exactly one week away.

Last time around, fans got the Golden Dash and Lucky Cat cups which contained tracks like Choco Mountain, Coconut Mall, Sky Garden, and more. Speaking of Coconut Mall , fans weren’t exactly happy with how the legendary course had been brought to the Nintendo Switch racing title. Many complained that it isn’t exactly like the original version found on Mario Kart Wii.

If you now want to bulk up your Mario Kart 8 Deluxe copy, you can purchase the booster pack from the Nintendo store for $24.99/£22.99, which by the end of all six waves, will give the iconic Nintendo racer 48 additional tracks to race around. It is also available at no extra cost for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.