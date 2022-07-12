7-Eleven ad in Japan has fans theorizing that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe wave 2 could be here soon

An ad for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in a Japanese 7-Eleven has fans theorizing that the second wave of DLC could be on its way soon.

A photo of the ad was shared by @PushDustIn (opens in new tab) on Twitter (thanks, Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)!) and contains information about the base game as well as its DLC - with only one out of six booster passes revealed.

The replies to the tweet point out (opens in new tab) that the poster instructs the 7-Eleven employees to take the poster down on July 17, 2022. Of course, this could mean nothing. But it could also mean that the poster will be out of date by that time, perhaps due to another booster pass being revealed around that time?

7-11 is advertising the course pack (note that it says you double the number of courses in Japanese, nothing about wave 2). I think we should see a reveal sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/qpRtTBiUdpJuly 9, 2022 See more

Although this does feel like a little bit of a stretch, it’s worth noting that this wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened. Also spotted by @PushDustin (opens in new tab) a few of years ago, 7-Eleven in Japan also had an advertisement for Banjo-Kazooie joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Just like in this instance, Banjo’s ad was instructed to be taken down by September 15, 2019, and Banjo got added into the Nintendo fighter on September 4, 2019.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, here’s what you’ve missed: it was revealed back in February that - instead of Mario Kart 9 like we were all hoping for - Nintendo’s fan-favourite racer will be getting 48 new tracks in the form of DLC . We’ve already had wave 1 (as of March 2022) which gave us classic courses such a Coconut Mall, Chocco Mountain, Sky Garden, and more.

The good news is, it’s actually really easy to get a hold of these new tracks as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Which, if you’re also a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Splatoon 2, and classic consoles such as the N64 and Sega Megadrive, is well worth the investment.