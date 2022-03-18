How to fix Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working

Having issues with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working can be particularly frustrating, especially if you've been waiting patiently for the Booster Course Pass to arrive so you can start racing around the first eight tracks in the set. You may have received a pop-up notification to say that the new cups are available to play, yet they're nowhere to be found in your game. We're here to help fix this issue, so here's how to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.

How to get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you've already purchased the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, then the above message may be a little confusing as it says that you can play the new cups if you've signed up for that subscription. While that statement is technically true, there's another step you need to go through first to actually add the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to your game.

To do this, first make sure your game has been updated to version 2.0.0, which could already have happened automatically but you can check by pressing the + button while highlighting the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe icon in your main menu then selecting the Software Update option. Next, you need to go to the Switch eShop and manually download the Booster Course Pass DLC – at the time of writing this has been moved to the top of the Store screen, but if it's not immediately visible then type Mario Kart 8 Deluxe into the search bar to find it.

If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership then you'll see the option to download the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass for free from its Switch eShop page, otherwise you'll need to purchase for the stated price then download it.

Where are the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass tracks

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass tracks at the bottom of the cups screen, where 12 new cups in total have been added:

Golden Dash

Lucky Cat

Turnip

Propeller

Rock

Moon

Fruit

Boomerang

Feather

Cherry

Acorn

Spiny

Currently only the Golden Dash and Lucky Cat cups are playable, as these contain the first eight tracks released in Part 1 of the Booster Course Pass, and if you try to start any of the other cups you'll receive message to say it hasn't been released yet. The remaining 40 new tracks will be gradually made available in sets of eight spanning a pair of cups each, making five more parts to be released before the end of 2023, so stay patient and focus on enjoying your new courses.