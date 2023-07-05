That's really Margot Robbie's feet in Barbie, Greta Gerwig confirms

Greta Gerwig confirms that no CGI was needed in order to give Margot Robbie those perfectly arched feet.

"There was a big discussion in the beginning," Gerwig said on Australian talk show The Project (via Entertainment Weekly). "Everyone said, 'Are you going to CGI all the feet?' And I thought, 'Oh god, no! That's terrifying! That's a nightmare.'"

"Also," she added, "Margot has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer feet. I was like, 'She should just hang onto that bar and do it just like this.'"

The scene in question, which we see in the trailer, involves Barbie stepping out of her heels to reveal perfectly arched feet – arguably the signature trademark of the plastic Mattel dolls. According to Robbie, the scene took eight takes to get just right, and involved holding onto a bar while she walked onto her tip-toes.

“I really don’t like it when someone else does my hands or feet in an insert shot,” Robbie said, a technique that is commonly used in Hollywood.

Recently, the British Board of Film Classification, gave Barbie a 12A rating in the UK for "moderate innuendo," "brief sexual harassment," and "implied strong language." This is the US equivalent of PG-13.

Barbie is the first of many toy-centered movies to come, with Mattel said to be working on 45 movies.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. You can watch the trailer through the link. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.