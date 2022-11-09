Manifest season 4 opens with a big debut on Netflix

Manifest season 4 has risen to the number one spot on Netflix's Top 10 list.

Part 1 of season 4 racked up 57.1 million hours viewed in its first three days on the streaming platform. Season 1 also hit number 10 – with 20.3. million streaming hours – in anticipation of the new season.

The series, which first premiered on NBC in 2018, centers on the passengers and crew of commercial Flight 828 who reappear after disappearing for five and half years, long after being presumed dead. The network canceled the series after three seasons, and would go to become a surprise hit on Netflix. After climbing to the top of the streaming charts, Netflix then renewed the show for a fourth and final season. Part 1 consists of 10 episodes, while the yet-to-be-released Part 2 will contain the last 10 episodes of the series.

On April 7, 2013 Montego Air Flight 828 experiences a brief period of severe turbulence while traveling from Jamaica to New York. The planes 191 passengers and crew disappear, and are presumed dead for over five and a half

years. As they reappear and struggle to reacclimate with society, the passengers begin to realize that everything has changed, including their loved ones, and that an inevitable "second death" is set to hit them in the near future.

Created by Jeff Rake, the cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran.

Manifest season 4 Part 2 does not yet have a release date.

