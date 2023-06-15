Making room for Final Fantasy 16? Get a 2TB PS5 SSD for under $100 in this deal

Prime Day has not even arrived and we're already coming across some record-low prices. The one that has impressed us the most today is this 2TB PS5 SSD which has dropped to below $100 for the first time at Amazon. That's huge value for money, supersizing anyone's console storage.

At a very welcome price of $98.97 (was $119.99) , the Silicon Power X270 2TB SSD is perfect for anyone thinking about making room in time for Final Fantasy 16. Expected to be over 100GB in storage, that's a big chunk of memory from the PS5 needed, and with the console only packing 825GB of storage (667.2GB when all system files have been installed) itself, it only takes about half a dozen blockbuster games for that memory to get absorbed. That's why, with 2TB SSDs usually ranging close to $200, this is a great deal.

It's also $21 cheaper (18%) than it was this time last week, with the price dropping consistently since its 2022 release date. We even have a Silicon Power 1TB SSD down to its lowest-ever price of $54.97 (was $69.99) at Amazon too. That's a saving of $15 (21%). Best of all, both SSDs come with a heatsink so you can just pop it straight into the console. No hassle. No fuss. Simple. It's easily one of the best cheap PS5 SSD deals we've seen this year.

Today's best PS5 SSD deals

Silicon Power XS70 2TB SSD | $119.99 $98.97 at Amazon

Save $21 - Now down to its lowest-ever price, this PS5 SDD is ideal for anyone who is thinking about picking up Final Fantasy 156. With read speeds up to 7,300MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s as well as a heatsink, this is great value for money.

Silicon Power XS70 1TB SSD | $69.99 $54.97 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you think a 1TB expansion will be enough to satisfy your storage needs, then the same great Silicon Power SSD is available at its cheapest ever price. This is a 21% discount that shouldn't be overlooked.

At under $100, this Silicon Power XS70 is not only super cheap, but it also comes with pretty great performance speeds: 7,300MB/s read and 6,800MB/s write. This is well above the 5,500 MB/s recommendation from Sony and the difference is quite noticeable from what comes out of the box.

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

We're a big fan of the Silicon brand with the Silicon Power Bolt B75 Pro earning a place on our top recommendations for the best PS5 SSDs on the market today. The difference with this one is that it's an external SSD. While its "short cable is a minor annoyance" we found it to be "light and easily transportable" with a "solid, shock-proof design". The 2TB version is $87.97 at Amazon, so cheaper than an internal SSD.

Not sure how to install an SSD by yourself? Here's our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD into a PS5 that breaks down the process with ease. Additionally, we've rounded up all the latest PS5 prices and bundles alongside the latest best cheap PS5 game sales, so you can put all that extra storage to good use.