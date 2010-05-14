Mads Mikkelsen will play Nazi Officer

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen has signed on to star in The Nazi Officer's Wife alongside Noomi Rapace ( The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo ).

The film is adapted from Edith H Beer's Holocaust memoir of the same name, subtitled How One Woman Survived The Holocaust , and follows the author's experience as an Austrian Jew in Nazi Germany.

Mikkelsen, best known to UK viewers as blood-weeping villain Le Chiffre from Casino Royale , will play the titular officer whom Edith eventually marries.

Shooting is due to begin in Germany and Vienna later this year, with Barthélémy Grossmann directing.

