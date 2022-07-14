How to solve the Madison Picture Puzzle in the Attic

The Madison Picture Puzzle in the attic has you placing portraits to add and subtract numbers based on getting them to equal 43, the age of Madison when she died. The trick is discovering what's written on the wall behind them to complete the sums, not to mention knowing where to find all the pictures is as difficult to do as anything else in Madison. Fortunately we'll explain how to find all the portraits below, as well as how you can use them to solve the Madison Picture Puzzle in the attic below.

Madison Picture Puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bloodious Games)

The Madison Picture Puzzle is solved by placing four portraits in the attic in the right spots. Each picture has a number attached to it corresponding to the age of the subject, as well as a number behind it that only shows up in photos when you take a snapshot of the faded section of the wall where the pictures are hung.

The goal of the puzzle is to place the pictures so that the ages of the people and the numbers on the wall either add or subtract to 43, the number visible through the crack in the attic.

Where to put the pictures in the attic

(Image credit: Bloodious Games)

Assuming you have all the pictures already (and if you don't, we'll explain below), place them in the following clockwise order, assuming the wall with 43 is the "top".

Albert (top right, 5+38)

Giovinna (bottom right, 56-13)

Filomina (bottom left, 68-25)

Pascual (top left, 10+33)

All these numbers either add or subtract to 43. Once you've assembled them all in place, look through the crack at the 43, the puzzle will be solved, opening a whole new area for you to suffer.

Where to get the pictures in Madison

(Image credit: Bloodious Games)

The four pictures are essential to completing the puzzle, but to begin with you won't have all of them. Here's how to assemble the full set: