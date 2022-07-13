How to find the Madison lock code

The Madison lock code combination to the padlocked little door hatch in the ritual room with the camera early on is a particular bugbear, as the code actually isn't given to players until much, much later, nowhere close to the time that they first encounter the lock. It's a randomised code too, changing from game to game, with no easy answer beyond simply doing the puzzles and challenges tied to the game - in a much, much later phase than you're probably in. We'll explain how the Madison lock code combination is found below and when you'll be able to crack it.

Some spoilers to follow for Madison, though details have been kept to a minimum.

How to open the combination lock and find the code in Madison

(Image credit: Bloodious Games)

If you've just found the combination lock at the little hatchway in the camera ritual room in Madison and want to find the code - well, you can't, at least not yet. The code is an integral part of the game's plot and you can't beat Madison without opening that lock, but it's not available to open until much, much later, when you'll return to this area after having visited a more religious-themed location.

Until then, the code is unknowable for two reasons - firstly, it's gated off behind a puzzle that you don't have the means to complete until that part of the game, and secondly, the code for the combination lock is randomised from game to game. So we couldn't tell you the numbers that open it even if we want to, as your own code will be a unique combination of digits randomly generated.

The actual process for finding out the code is split across four separate puzzles in the final act, based around interpreting images that Luca starts compulsively drawing. Each drawing leads to a puzzle that rewards you with a single digit of the lock - once you have all four, you can open it and move on. The four puzzles involve the following:

Finding a set of horns somewhere in the house

Discovering relevant corpses in a morgue

Solving the challenging Madison Clock Puzzle

Confronting the "Blue Knees" demon and the gramophone puzzle

These puzzles compromise a major part of the game. So the combination lock isn't some minor bonus or collectible, it's actually an incredibly important phase of the game that you will get to, only later rather than sooner.