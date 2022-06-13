All the Madden 23 X-Factors and Superstars revealed so far

Sampling the Madden 23 X-Factors list has been one of the most enjoyable parts of the PS5 beta. Particularly for star players who moved to new teams ahead of Madden 23. Tyreek Hill’s excellence in single coverage gives the Dolphins a threat all over the field, while Russell Wilson’s ability to see blitzers vastly improves the Broncos. Below we outline the X-Factor players, abilities and Superstars revealed so far, with further updates to come. A note to fans of the Bears, Giants, Lions and Texans: We’ve not forgotten you. At present, those teams don’t have anyone on the Madden 23 X-Factors player list…
The Madden 23 X-Factors player list so far
Below are all the players with an X-Factor in the Madden 23 PS5 beta. Note that the list is based mainly on last year’s game, so there’s a good chance of pre-release additions.
- BILLS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- BILLS: Tre’Davious White (CB) – Shutdown
- BILLS: Von Miller (DE) – Fearmonger
- BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka
- BRONCOS: Russell Wilson (QB) – Blitz Radar
- BROWNS: Myles Garrett (DE) – Unstoppable Force
- BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball
- BUCCANEERS: Tom Brady (QB) – Pro Reads
- BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer
- BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me
- CARDINALS: DeAndre Hopkins (WR) – Double Me
- CARDINALS: Kyler Murray (QB) – Escape Artist
- CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (OLB) – Unstoppable Force
- CHARGERS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security
- CHARGERS: Joey Bosa (OLB) – Unstoppab;e Force
- CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement
- CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka
- CHIEFS: Travis Kelce TE) – Double Me
- CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift
- COLTS: Stephon Gilmore (BC) – Shutdown
- COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT) – Unstoppable Force
- COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB) – Freight Train
- COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WR) – Ankle Breaker
- COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB) – Blitz Radar
- COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (OLB) – Unstoppable Force
- DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- 49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up
- 49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk
- 49ERS: Nick Bosa (DE) – Relentless
- PACKERS: Aaron Rodgers (QB) – Dots
- PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown
- PANTHERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker
- RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me
- RAIDERS: Chandler Jones (OLB) – Fearmonger
- RAIDERS: Darren Waller (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up
- RAMS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck
- RAMS: Aaron Donald (DE) – Blitz
- RAMS: Bobby Wagner (MLB) - Avalanche
- RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz
- SAINTS: Tyrann Mathieu (SS) – Reinforcement
- SAINTS: Alvin Kamara (HB) – Satellite
- SAINTS: Cameron Jordan (DE) – Unstoppable Force
- SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me
- STEELERS: TJ Watt (OLB) – Unstoppable Force
- STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (DE) – Fearmonger
- TITANS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train
- VIKINGS: Dalvin Cook (HB) – First One Free
- VIKINGS: Danielle Hunter (OLB) – Unstoppable Force
- VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me
The work-in-progress Madden 23 X-Factors list
These are the Madden 23 X-Factors assigned to the above players. Again, there’s a strong chance of even more being added before the game lands in August.
- Ankle Breaker: High takeout rate on skill moves following the catch
- Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
- Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased
- Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped
- Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes
- Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts
- Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw
- Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage
- Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket
- Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker
- Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure
- Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Max Security: High success rate on possession catches
- Momentum shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped
- Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches vs single coverage
- Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points
- Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays:
- Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage
- Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches
- Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins leaf to quicker block shedding
- Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle
- Wrecking Ball: High success rate in trucks and stiff arms
- Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
- Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage
All Madden 23 Superstars revealed so far
Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but are still blessed with skills that outperform their stats. These are all the ones found in the Madden 23 beta on PS5.
- BENGALS: Jessie Bates III (FS)
- BENGALS: Joe Mixon (HB)
- BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR)
- BILLS: Micah Hyde (FS)
- BILLS: Jordan Poyer (SS)
- BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)
- BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)
- BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)
- BUCCANEERS: Ryan Jensen (C)
- BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT)
- BUCCANEERS: Shaquil Barrett (OLB)
- BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)
- CARDINALS: JJ Watt (DE)
- CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS)
- CARDINALS: Rodney Hudson (C)
- CHARGERS: JC Jackson (CB)
- CHARGERS: Austin Ekeler (HB)
- CHARGERS: Mike Williams (WR)
- CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)
- COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)
- COLTS: Darius Leonard (OLB)
- COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT)
- COMMANDERS: Chase Young (DE)
- COWBOYS: Zack Martin (RGH)
- COWBOYS: Tyron smith (LT)
- COWBOYS: Ezekiel Elliott (HB)
- COWBOYS: Trevon Diggs (CB)
- DOLPHINS: Terron Armstead (LT)
- DOLPHINS: Xavien Howard (CB)
- EAGLES: Fletcher Cox (DT)
- EAGLES: Jason Kelce (C)
- EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)
- EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB)
- FALCONS: Kyle Pitts (TE)
- FALCONS Cordarelle Patterson (HB)
- 49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)
- 49ERS: Deebo Samuel (WR)
- JAGUARS: Brandon Scherff (RG)
- JETS: Mekhi Becton (RT)
- PACKERS: David Bakhtiari (LT)
- PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)
- PANTHERS: Brian Burns (DE)
- PANTHERS: DJ Moore (WR)
- PATRIOTS: Devin McCourty (FS)
- PATRIOTS: Matthew Judon (OLB)
- RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)
- RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)
- RAVENS: Calais Campbell (DE)
- RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE)
- SAINTS: Michael Thomas (WR)
- SAINTS: DeMario Davis (MLB)
- SAINTS: Ryan Ramczyk (RT)
- SAINTS: Marshon Lattimore (CB)
- SEAHAWKS: Jamal Adams (SS)
- STEELERS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)
- STEELERS: Myles Jack (MLB)
- STEELERS: Diontae Johnson (WR)
- TITANS: Kevin Byard (FS)
- TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (DE)
- VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (SS)
- VIKINGS: Eric Kendricks (MLB)
- VIKINGS: Za’Darius Smith (OLB)
- VIKINGS: Adam Thielen (WR)
Madden 23 is released on August 19. Wondering how it plays? Then head on over to our Madden 23 hands-on preview.