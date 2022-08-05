Madden 23 rookie ratings guide to all the best young players

Madden 23 rookie ratings are here at last. These are a big deal to Maddenites new and old: signing up the best young players in Madden 23 franchise mode sees you good for years to come, but can take a mountain of draft picks. Below we profile a quartet of this year’s key newcomers, before taking you through ratings for the entire first round of the 2022 NFL draft class. Here’s your Madden 23 rookie ratings guide…

Travon Walker (LOLB, Jacksonville Jaguars)

(Image credit: EA)

The first overall pick gets a modest initial rating of 76, although Jacksonville fans are granted signs of encouragement. Walker boasts 88 Speed, 92 Acceleration, 88 Strength and 82 Ability: building blocks for a bright Madden future.

Aidan Hutchinson (LOLB, Detroit Lions)

(Image credit: EA)

The Lions’ new ‘backer scores a strong 77 – although it’s not quite a best-in-class OVR. That honor is shared by Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jameson Williams (Detroit) and Jordan Davis (Philadelphia). They all boast a 78 rating, and will hope to the 80 via mid-season updates.

Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

(Image credit: EA)

Safety is a key position in the Ravens’ ball-hawking defense, and 76-rated Hamilton looks poised to fit right in. 88 Speed and 86 Acceleration are going to be handy tools in motoring around the backfield, while 90 Jumping and 83 Hit Power should produce turnovers.

Treylon Burks (Tennessee Titans)

(Image credit: EA)

The above three are all defenders, so how about Tennessee’s new receiver hope? Burks is already a threat over the top with 91 Acceleration and 89 Speed. His Catch rating is a middling 83, but 86 Change Of Direction ensures danger once in possession. Burks’ OVR is 73.

The complete NFL Draft R1 Madden 23 rookie ratings list