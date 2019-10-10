Luigi's Mansion 3's opening sequence is all smiles, at least from what we've seen

Luigi's Mansion 3 just got its own official website for North America, and on it you'll find a bunch of clips of gameplay and cinematics. In one particularly generous clip in the Story tab, we get to see some of the first moments of the opening sequence, where Luigi, Mario, Peach, the Toads, and Luigi's spectral pupper, Polterpup, arrive at the Last Resort hotel. Unfortunately the clip doesn't reveal the entire opening sequence, but what we can see is nothing but a wholesome family vacation in an incredibly lavish hotel.

You'll need to head to the official website to see the extended sequence, but here's a brief recap. We see Luigi taking a nap on the shuttle in rough transit while everyone else does their thing, and eventually they arrive at the towering hotel. Naturally, Luigi cautiously enters behind everyone else before realizing there's nothing to fear - little does he know. I was waiting for things to turn, or at least hint at what's to come, but sure enough everyone goes off to their separate rooms and the clip ends. Regardless, we know poor old Luigi's vacation is about to take a ghastly turn.

If you've read just about anything from me, you know Luigi's Mansion 3 is at the top of my list this year, and it releases on my own personal Christmas; Halloween. But don't take it from me - Heather Wald spent some time with Luigi's latest romp and found herself "smiling from ear to ear the entire time."