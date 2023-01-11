Love Island 2023: watch the Winter edition from anywhere

Love Island 2023: watch online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 9pm GMT, January 16 Channel: ITV2 Free live stream: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Love Island 2023: preview

Love Island 2023 starts on Monday January 16, so get cosy and prepare to indulge in the Winter Edition of the UK's biggest TV dating show. Season 9 will see a fresh batch of Islanders eat, sleep, crack on and repeat, in hopes of winning £50,000 – but who will be 2023's Davide and Ekin-Su? Keep reading to find out how to watch a Love Island 2023 live stream from anywhere.

Season 9 – the first of two series this year – takes place in Cape Town, South Africa. The lovesick contestants will be treated to a brand new villa – complete with a heart-shaped entrance – and greeted by a brand new host, Maya Jama.

The Love Island 2023 lineup includes farmer and TikTok star Will Young (23), student and influencer Tanya Manhenga (22), science teacher Kai Fagan (24), celebrity make-up artist Lana Jenkins (25) and partially-sighted Essex finance guru Ron Hall (25), who lost his sight in one eye while playing football aged eight.

The Love Island 2023 finale is set for March 13 after eight long weeks of pulling for chats, laying it on thick, and making mad moves.

UK viewers can stream episodes of Love Island 2023 free on ITVX every day at 9pm GMT. Not going to be in the UK? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Love Island 2023 on ITVX for free (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.

How to watch Love Island 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2 / ITVX

Free-to-air channel ITV2 is home to Love Island 2023. Episodes air at 9pm GMT every night until March 13, with the Saturday night episodes dedicated to unseen bits. You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on anything you've missed via streaming service ITVX, which is free to UK viewers with a TV licence. ITVX is available on computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, PlayStation/Xbox consoles and more. Outside of the UK? You can always use a VPN to access ITVX (opens in new tab) as if you were back home. We rate ExpressVPN the best overall – it even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you buy.

How to watch Love Island 2023 when outside the UK

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're travelling outside from the UK when Love Island 2023 airs, you will need a VPN to unblock ITVX. We've tried plenty but ExpressVPN is the best overall. Why not try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN for Love Island 2023

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Love Island 2023 in Australia

(opens in new tab) 9Now

Fans in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island 2023 – Season 9 – on 9Now (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use.Episodes drop at 6pm AEDT daily on 9Now. To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. 9Now is 100% free – but only available in Australia. You'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) when away from home.

How to watch Love Island 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

Fans based in the US can watch Love Island 2023 on Hulu from January 30 (two weeks behind the UK/Australia). You can subscribe to Hulu from $7.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, get Hulu, Disney Plus (with ads) and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle. It costs just $13.99 per month. Alongside Hulu Originals like The Dropout, you'll be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and golf.

Can I watch Love Island 2023 in Canada?

It's bad news for Love Island fans in Canada: Season 9 has yet to find a home. However, don't forget that UK and Aussie nationals visiting Canada can use a VPN to watch for free, via their home streaming services (ITVX in the UK; 9Now in Australia).

Love Island 2023 season 9 contestants

(Image credit: ITV)

Tanya Manhenga - 22, biomedical student from Liverpool

Kai Fagan - 24, Science and PE teacher from Manchester

Lana Jenkins - 25, make-up artist from Luton

Ron Hall - 25, financial advisor from Essex

Anna-May Robey - 20, payroll administrator from Swansea

Will Young - 23, farmer from Buckinghamshire

Tanyel Revan - 26, hair stylist from London

Shaq Muhammad - 24, airport security officer from London

Olivia Hawkins - 27, ring girl and actress from Brighton

Haris Namani - 21, TV salesman from Doncaster

When does Love Island 2023 start? Love Island 2023 starts on Monday January 16 in both the UK and Australia. US-based viewers will have to wait until Monday January 30 for proceedings to commence.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023? Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Following the announcement, Maya said: "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders." Laura Whitmore, who was Caroline Flack's successor and hosted the last three seasons of the show, announced in August 2022 that she would be leaving Love Island.

Who does the voice over for Love Island UK? Famed Scottish comedian and narrator Iain Stirling will once again provide the voiceover as more singletons date and dump potential suitors from Love Island 2023.

What time is Love Island 2023? New episodes of Love Island 2023 air at 9pm GMT every night on ITV2 / ITVX in the UK.

Has anyone from Love Island ever got married? Yes. Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow coupled up on Love Island season 3, got married in September 2021, and welcomed their second daughter in May 2022.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus deals.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.