The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7 trailer confirms Galadriel's fate

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6. Turn back if you haven't seen the latest installment.

The latest episode of The Rings of Power saw the Southlanders' battle against Adar end in tragedy. After they had seemingly defeated his Orc army, with the help of the Númenoreans and Galadriel, the evil Waldreg made a surprise escape with Sauron’s sword. When Theo finally notices, it’s too late as the innkeeper has used the weapon to unlock the dam above the Southlands, flooding the land and setting off the volcano. As lava flows towards the village, people try to take cover, but Galadriel stands still as the dust covers her before the episode abruptly ends.

Understandably, the cliffhanger left some viewers concerned for the Elven commander but thankfully we already know her fate. Galadriel survives the eruption – not that we were ever really in doubt given her role in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The trailer for episode seven (opens in new tab) shows her covered in red ash as she looks around at the destroyed Southlands village of Tirharad. Everything is on fire, and we can only hope she’s not the sole survivor of the onslaught.

The new trailer also picks up with the characters who were absent in 'Udûn'. Beginning with the Harfoots, it seems they’ve almost reached their destination as Largo says: "Up ahead, I think this is it." However, as Nori and her family look upon the rolling hills, the earth beneath them seems to shake.

Meanwhile, Elrond and the Dwarves are continuing their mission to dig up Mithril as there seem to be some issues with the mines of Khazad-dûm. "We do not dig in Earth that cannot support it, delving into depths beyond the darkness," King Durin says, before ominously adding: "Their time has come." Who exactly he’s speaking about isn’t clear yet, but it doesn’t sound good.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power airs weekly on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for more on the show, check out our Lord of the Rings timeline, Rings of Power character guide, and our interviews with the Rings of Power cast and showrunners.