The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer takes us back to Middle-earth

The first full-length trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here. Amazon's expansive new series tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a few thousand years before Bilbo ever discovered a certain ring, and the new footage showcases the show's wild ambitions.

The main focus is on the Elves. Galadriel and Elrond, played by Morfydd Clark and Robert Aramayo, share some tense words as Galadriel warns of a growing evil. In the trailer, we also hear mention of the term "harfoot", the ancestors of the Hobbits. They are likewise smaller beings, and they look set to have an adventure all of their own in the new series. Just don't expect any Bagginses.

Earlier this month, a Rings of Power teaser was revealed, with some of the same footage making its way into this trailer. In that teaser, various characters were looking to the sky as something mysterious flew through the sky. It remains unclear what exactly has come crashing down onto Middle-earth.

Even earlier in the year, during the Super Bowl, the first minute-long teaser for the series was released, though the latest trailer gives a much clearer picture of what's going to happen in The Rings of Power. Expect to see Elves, Dwarves, Harfoots, and Men doing battle against whoever – or whatever – Galadriel's so scared of.

The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, and more will likely be shown during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel later this month.