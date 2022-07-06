New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer sees something mysterious crash land on Middle-earth

A new teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been launched – and the people of Middle-earth look worried. Something mysterious is seen flying through the night sky as Galadriel, Durin, and more look on. What could it be?

Above, you can watch a brief version of the teaser trailer. The full-length clip is only available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription – here's a link to the US Prime version (opens in new tab) and the UK Prime version (opens in new tab).

For those who do not have a subscription (you will need one to eventually watch the series), the extended clip sees Lenny Henry's Sadoc Burrow, a harfoot (ancestors to the Hobbits), looking concerned, while Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir, a Silvan Elf, holds hands with the human healer Bronwyn. Their love, much like Aragon and Arwen's from the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, is forbidden.

You may notice that the majority of these characters are not from the Hobbit or main Lord of the Rings books – that's because the series takes place a few thousand years before the events of those stories, in the Second Age. While Galadriel and Elrond will appear in the series, thanks to the ever-lasting nature of Elves, don't expect to see Bilbo or Frodo or Gimli. They all inhabited Middle-earth during the Third Age.

The Rings of Power debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, and more will likely be shown during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel later this month. For something to watch now, be sure to check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video currently streaming.