The Rings of Power fans think a major Aragorn and Isildur parallel is coming up

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 7! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode!

The Rings of Power might be setting up a major parallel between Isildur and Aragorn. In the latest episode, Isildur goes missing following the volcanic eruption that has created Mordor, and he is presumed dead by his father Elendil. In a particularly tragic moment, Elendil tries to calm Isildur's horse Berek, but Berek instead wishes to run free – so Elendil lets the horse go.

Some Lord of the Rings fans, though, have spotted a potential similarity between Isildur and Aragorn (who, spoilers, is actually Isildur's great-grandson many, many times over). In The Two Towers, Aragorn's horse Brego saves him after a plunge into water from a cliff leaves him near death. Aragorn then returns to Helms Deep astride Brego. It's likely, then, that Berek has raced away to find Isildur: especially after Elendil explained in episode 6 that horses and their riders have a deep bond.

SPOILERS BELOW-----If Berek doesn't go back to save Isildur the way Brego saved Aragorn, and this parallel turns out to be a trick of my imagination, I will be disappointed 🥲#tropspoilers #TheRingsOfPower #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/6YmJGOD4cBOctober 7, 2022 See more

"So Berek will bring back Isildur like Brego did with Aragon," predicts another fan (opens in new tab). "They are pulling some parallels between those two."

"I think we all realised when Berek took off from the Númenorean camp that he felt that Isildur was alive and will certainly bring him back in the most Brego-Aragorn fashion," thinks someone else (opens in new tab).

