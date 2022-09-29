New Rings of Power clip sees war come to Middle-earth

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been building up to something big for some time now. The Southlanders, led by Bronwyn and backed by Elven archer Arondir, are held up in a stronghold as the villainous Adar approaches. Now, a new clip from Amazon's series teases the battle to come.

Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir and one of the Southlanders are seen firing arrows into a pack of Orcs. Suddenly, they're ambushed, and the man is quickly killed before Arondir finds himself falling from a rooftop. Seconds later, he's taking on more Orcs and facing down a creature almost the size of a Troll. It's a tense fight, and just as things are getting even tenser, the clip cuts out.

We'll have to wait until the sixth episode reaches Prime Video to find out who survives, and whether the remaining Southlanders, the ones who have not turned to the side of evil, can live through Adar's assault. New episodes are available every Friday – see the full Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release schedule for when exactly each episode drops.

In another recently released trailer from the show, the introduction of Sauron was teased. No one's quite sure how the Dark Lord will first appear in the series, though a lot of people have their money on Halbrand being Sauron. We're also still wondering who The Stranger could be, though we don't expect to get a clear answer for a while yet. For the minute, there's a fight to be won – let's hope Bronwyn and Arondir make it. You can read more about The Rings of Power in our huge interview with the cast and creative team behind the series.