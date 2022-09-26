New Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer teases Sauron’s introduction

Sauron’s presence in The Rings of Power has been teased since the opening episode’s prologue where Morgoth’s commander appeared in his full armored get-up. However, Middle-earth’s big bad has remained on the periphery of the main story since then, aside from Galadriel’s preoccupation with him and the Southlanders whispering his name.

Now it seems like all that is about to change. In the short teaser trailer for episode six, featuring the tagline "evil reveals itself", Sauron’s introduction is hinted at. The clip opens with Adar saying, "Tonight, one more trial awaits us" before another voice whispers: "You will be known at last for who you truly are, Lord Sauron."

There’s not a lot of new footage in the clip, but it is interesting who we get to see in the short trailer – could any of these be Sauron? Among those featured are Theo, Adar, The Stranger, Halbrand, Celebrimbor, High King Gil-galad, and one of the white-cloaked figures we met in episode five. A fair few of these are fan-favorite picks for the Dark Lord, so it could be a sign Sauron has been hiding in plain sight this whole time.

A longer version of this trailer is available on Prime Video that shares some more insight into what will happen in the upcoming episode. Adar is gathering his army of orcs as Bronwyn, Arondir, Theo, and the remaining humans in the Southlands prepare for a fight. Elsewhere, Galadriel and the Númenóreans are on their way to aid in the battle.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is airing weekly, check out our release schedule to make sure that you don’t miss an episode. We’ve also broken down where the show takes place on the Lord of the Rings timeline as well as a round-up of all of the major characters.