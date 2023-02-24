Looks like the League of Legends studio is working on an MMO FPS that sounds a bit like Destiny 2

By Anne-Marie Ostler
Riot could be working on a Destiny 2-style game set in Valorant's universe

League of Legends
League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games is recruiting for an unannounced project that sounds similar to Destiny 2. 

According to a job listing (opens in new tab) posted on Riot's website, the company is on the hunt for a game designer to work on an "unpublished R&D product". It states that applications should have a "deep familiarity with long-form progression systems from multiple angles". Additionally, the company is seeking someone with a "deep insight into modern progression systems in MMO FPS, Competitive Shooter, and season-driven ARPG games". 

Although we don't quite know exactly what Riot is cooking up yet, this mix of gameplay elements makes it sound somewhat like Destiny 2. Over on Twitter, PlayerIGN says fans think it will be a game in the style of Bungie's popular multiplayer FPS and set in the Valorant universe. Riot has seen major success with Valorant since the hero shooter launched in 2020 and will no doubt be hoping that its next venture proves to be just as popular. 

Other fans think the mysterious project could be an extraction-style FPS, as those seem to be all the rage right now. As ever, we'll have to wait for official word from Riot to know for sure what it's got in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, there's no shortage of new content for Destiny 2 fans in the near future, as Lightfall is set to release next week on February 28. Bungie treated us to a glimpse of the much anticipated new expansion in action during yesterday's State of Play. Earlier this month, the studio shared details on Destiny 2's next two seasons, including The Season of Defiance, which will launch alongside Lightfall.

