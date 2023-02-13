Surprise! Bungie just announced the next two seasons of Destiny 2

In a mammoth blog post (opens in new tab) not so much published as unleashed today, Bungie confirmed the names of the next two seasons of Destiny 2, including the season coming alongside Destiny 2 Lightfall.

The Season of Defiance will kick off on February 28 with the release of Lightfall, and a few months later we'll enter the Season of the Deep. The themes, activities, and rewards for these seasons remain to be seen, but the names alone give us at least a little to go on.

Defiance seems to go hand-in-hand with our upcoming fight against the Messenger, an avatar of the Darkness, and his newly recruited commander Calus. The Deep also sounds like more Darkness mumbo-jumbo. After all, the Darkness is sometimes called the Deep, particularly in Hive lore, hence this dialogue from the iconic Whisper mission featuring the proto Hive god Xol, Will of the Thousands: "You shall drift. There is no Light here. You shall drown in the Deep."

This doesn't confirm anything, of course, but if I were a gambling man, I'd wager the Season of the Deep will have at least a whiff of Hive about it – perhaps another performance from Xivu Arath or even Savathun, who are still somewhat unaccounted for.

With the Season of Defiance coming alongside Lightfall, I'd wager it will focus more on Neomuna and its army of Cloudstriders, presumably with some kind of 'shoot the dudes' seasonal mode starring the new Darkness legion of Cabal. Judging from the teaser art (above) released today, it looks like the Awoken Queen Mara Sov, who's been integral in our fight against Xivu Arath thus far, will play a major role in the Season of Defiance too.

Here's everything Bungie announced for Year 6 of Destiny 2, from in-game LFT and Power levels to difficulty updates and ability nerfs.