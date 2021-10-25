Looks like Guerrilla is recruiting external studios to make new Horizon games

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games seems to be recruiting external studios to develop new games in the franchise.

In a Guerrilla Games job listing for co-dev producer, the studio seeks applicants to join a specialized team "overseeing externally produced game projects." And while it isn't unusual for studios to outsource asset development, the job listing seems to clearly indicate that other studios will be making entire games - not just assets for games - based in the Horizon universe.

"As a Co-Dev Producer at Guerrilla, you will help us expand the Horizon universe in new and exciting directions. In this role, you will be part of a specialized group overseeing externally produced game projects," a blurb from the job listing reads.

Guerrilla Games has yet to reveal its plans for Aloy's future beyond Horizon Forbidden West, but it's highly likely they'll continue the series with at least another game, given Horizon Zero Dawn's popularity and sales success. In 2020, VGC reported that Guerrilla had imagined the series as a trilogy, suggesting a third mainline installment was being planned at one point. And just last month, rumors spread across a few sites claiming that Firesprite Studios, which was recently acquired by PlayStation, is working on a VR game based on the Horizon series.

Horizon Forbidden West is due to launch on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022. Read about a couple of new skills being added to the game's "completely redesigned" skill tree.

Also be sure to check out our extensive guide to upcoming PS5 games.