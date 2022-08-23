Netflix’s new #1 movie is being called "heartwarming" and "important" by smitten viewers

Netflix has a new number one movie. Look Both Ways is a romcom starring Lili Reinhart as Natalie, a woman whose life diverges into parallel realities after having sex with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez). In one, she’s an expectant mother. In another, the pregnancy test is negative – and Natalie continues building her career.

Netflix viewers have fallen head over heels in love with the premise – and have taken to social media to share their opinions on the surprise hit.

"Look Both Ways was one of the most beautiful movies I've seen in a while. It had an amazing message, made my heart feel warm, and I even shed a tear. I highly recommend it for people looking for something to watch on Netflix," a viewer said on Twitter (opens in new tab). Another said (opens in new tab), "Look Both Ways on Netflix is so uniquely amazing. It just shows that no matter where life takes you, you'll be okay. Such a beautiful movie, 10/10."

"Look Both Ways movie on Netflix feels like the most heartwarming movie I’ve seen this year or in a while," said one (opens in new tab). "Look Both Ways on Netflix is so important," declared another viewer (opens in new tab) during the movie’s first weekend on the streaming service.

Star Lili Reinhart was also the focus of praise. "It has some of the best acting I’ve EVER seen in a Netflix movie," one wrote (opens in new tab). "Lili Reinhart ate it up." Another added (opens in new tab), "I just watched Look Both Ways on Netflix and not only is Lili Reinhart an extremely talented actress, the movie itself is something that I really needed right now. My heart is happy."

Some, however, have pointed to Look Both Ways’ parallel realities of pregnant/not pregnant as a "cop out".

"Look Both Ways on Netflix could’ve been a powerful story about a woman’s life diverging into two timelines: where she gets an abortion and where she doesn’t, rather than the cop-out that it is, where she’s pregnant and where she isn’t. It’s not just twee, it’s a disservice," writer Sarah Haque said on Twitter (opens in new tab).

