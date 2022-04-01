Longshot meets Wolverine and Kitty for the very first time in Ann Nocenti's new X-Men Legends story

Marvel's recently relaunched X-Men Legends title will welcome back longtime X-Men editor and writer Ann Nocenti in July to revisit the original 1985 Longshot limited series that introduced the character plus the villains Mojo and Spiral to the X-Men mythos.

Written by Nocenti and drawn by Javier Pina, July's X-Men Legends #3 will begin a two-part story that takes place in continuity directly after the original series that was drawn by Arthur Adams.

According to Marvel, the new Longshot storyline will shed new light on the character, filling in the gap between his original adventure and his time on the X-Men.

After Longshot's original adventure on Earth he's pulled into Mojoworld for a Godfather-esque "multi-picture deal he can't refuse" in the new story. But Wolverine and Shadowcat investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance created by Longshot's initial adventure on Earth, and the pair of X-Men are pulled into Mojoworld which would technically be for the first time. And like all stories set in Mojoworld, readers can expect plenty of "metacommentary, pop culture references, and unabashed mayhem."

X-Men Legends #3 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"It's been a blast to play in the Mojoverse again," Nocenti says in Marvel's announcement. "The zany world of Longshot, created with Arthur Adams back when we were both just 'kids,' is now being drawn by spectacular artist Javier Pina, and let's just say it is a joyful experience to watch Javier nail these characters perfectly."



Nocenti goes on to say that the creative team is "jamming away in MOLLYWOOD, Mojo's Movie studio, where Mojo, Spiral, and Major Domo are making a genre mashup masterpiece as only Mojo can imagine, designed, of course, to mess with Longshot. The madcap crew has also gotten their hands on some X-Men - Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and her faithful dragon Lockheed, all dragged in to star in the film. The big question is - who will win the Mojo Award for Best Death?"

Featuring a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, X-Men Legends #3 goes on sale July 27.

